प्रशिक्षण:किसानों को बुवाई के तरीकों की टिप्स दी,कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र पर राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन परियोजना के तहत प्रशिक्षण

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र जैसलमेर पर राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन परियोजना के अंतर्गत समूह प्रथम पंक्ति प्रदर्शन दलहनी फसल चना पर संस्थागत प्रशिक्षण एवं राजस्थान के जैसलमेर जिले के खडीन क्षेत्रों में खेती प्रणाली के प्रलेखन, चना की फसलों में किस्मों एवं पोषक तत्व प्रबंधन का मूल्यांकन परियोजना की कार्यशाला एवं बीज वितरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।

कार्यक्रम में केंद्र के सस्य वैज्ञानिक डॉ. रणवीर यादव ने प्रथम पंक्ति प्रदर्शन के तहत एवं राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना के अंतर्गत किसानों को वितरित की गई चने की जीएनजी 1581, जीएनजी 2144, आरएसजी 974 एवं 18515 की विशेषताओं के साथ बुवाई के तरीकों उचित उर्वरक प्रबंधन एवं खरपतवार नियंत्रण के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

केंद्र के पशुपालन वैज्ञानिक शंकरलाल ने सर्दियों के मौसम में पशुओं के उचित देखभाल पर प्रकाश डाला एवं केंद्र के कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक अतुल गालव ने बताया कि आने वाले दिनों में मौसम की परिस्थितियां जीरा एवं गेहूं की बुवाई के लिए उपयुक्त है। उन्होंने किसानों को जीरा एवं गेहूं बुवाई शुरू करने को कहा।

