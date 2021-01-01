पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन:स्वर्णनगरी सैलानियों से हुई गुलजार, कोरोना की मंदी से पर्यटन को राहत

जैसलमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • वीकेंड में एकाएक बढ़ी पर्यटकों की संख्या, पर्यटन व्यवसायियों के चेहरे खिले

इन दिनों स्वर्णनगरी में पर्यटकों की बहार आई हुई है। पूरा शहर व मरुस्थल के धोरे सैलानियों से रोशन हो रखे हैं। दिन की शुरूआत के साथ ही जोधपुर व बाड़मेर रोड से निजी वाहनों की रेलमपेल शुरू हो रही है। शहर के पर्यटन स्थलों पर कदम रखने तक की जगह नहीं। सोनार दुर्ग, पटवा हवेली, गड़ीसर सरोवर के साथ ही शहर के मुख्य बाजार में बड़ी संख्या में सैलानियों के हुजूम देखने को मिल रहे हैं। पर्यटन व्यवसायियों के अनुसार जैसलमेर में वीकेंड टूरिज्म बढ़ रहा है। शनिवार व रविवार के दिन आम दिनों की तुलना में अधिक सैलानी आते हैं। स्वर्णनगरी के पर्यटन को इससे बहुत बड़ा फायदा मिल रहा है। इस वीकेंड में बहुत ज्यादा सैलानी आए जिससे जैसलमेर के पर्यटन व्यवसायियों को राहत मिल रही है।

वीकेंड में जैसलमेर हाउसफुल , सैलानियों में उत्साह
वीकेंड के साथ एक दो छुट्टियां और आते ही जैसलमेर हाउसफुल हो जाता है। इस बार वीकेंड के बाद एक वर्किंग डे था और उसके बाद 26 जनवरी की छुट्टी। इस वजह से पिछले तीन दिन से शहर में भीड़ है और हाउसफुल चल रहा है। शहर की लगभग सभी होटलों में एडवांस बुकिंग चल रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि आगामी एक दो दिन और सैलानियों की आवक रहेगी।
शाम होते ही धोरों में धमाल : स्वर्णनगरी का इन दिनों अलग ही नजारा देखने को मिल रहा है। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक पिछले तीन दिनों में 25 से 30 हजार सैलानी जैसलमेर आ चुके हैं। दिन भर शहर भ्रमण के बाद शाम होते ही खुहड़ी व सम के धोरों पर धमाल शुरू हो जाता है।

