लोंगेवाला पोस्ट के शौर्य की कहानी:120 जवानों ने रौंद दिया था पाक के 3000 जवानों को, 500 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां छोड़ पैदल भागे थे दुश्मन

जैसलमेर
बात 4 दिसंबर 1971 की है। तब पाकिस्तान से सटी इस लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर पंजाब रेजिमेंट के महज 120 जवान तैनात थे।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को जैसलमेर की जिस लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर भारतीय जवानों के साथ दीपावली मनाई। उसका नाम सुनकर आज भी पाकिस्तान थर्राता है। यह वही पोस्ट है, जहां भारतीय सैनिकों ने अपने शौर्य के दम पर पाकिस्तान के हजारों जवानों को न सिर्फ भागने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया था, बल्कि दर्जनभर टैंक समेत 500 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां भी डर के मारे छोड़ दुश्मन पैदल भाग गए थे।

बात 4 दिसंबर 1971 की है। तब पाकिस्तान से सटी इस पोस्ट पर पंजाब रेजिमेंट के महज 120 जवान तैनात थे। मेजर कुलदीप चांदपुरी इस टुकड़ी का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे। एक गश्ती दल से सूचना मिली की पाकिस्तानी सेना भारी भरकम लश्कर के साथ बॉर्डर की तरफ बढ़ रही है। पाकिस्तान न सिर्फ इस पोस्ट पर बल्कि जैसलमेर पर कब्जा करने के लिए पूरी तैयारी के साथ आया था।

मेजर कुलदीप चांदपुरी ने इस बारे में कमांडिंग ऑफिसर को सूचना दी, जिन्होंने साफ तौर पर कह दिया कि सुबह तक कोई भी मदद नहीं दी जा सकती। तब हमारे एयरफोर्स के लड़ाकू विमान रात में उड़ने में सक्षम नहीं थे। मेजर को आदेश मिला कि वो पैदल ही रामगढ़ की ओर कूच करें ताकि वहां मिलकर पाकिस्तान सेना को रोका जा सके।

मेजर चांदपुरी को यह आदेश रास नहीं आया। उन्होंने चौकी नहीं छोड़ने का निर्णय अपने स्तर पर किया और जवानों को लड़ने के लिए तैयार कर लिया। सभी जवानों ने अद्भुत साहस दिखाते हुए कहा कि वो पीछे नहीं जाएंगे बल्कि पाकिस्तानी सेना का अंतिम सांस तक मुकाबला करेंगे।

लोंगेवाला में मेजर के पास सिर्फ 2 एंटी टैंक गन्स थीं। कुछ मोर्टार और शेष राइफल्स थी। जबकि सामने दुश्मन के पास 45 शरमन टैंक्स और 500 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां और 2000 से ज्यादा सैनिक थे। लोंगेवाल चौकी पर एक पूरी आर्मड ब्रिगेड ने हमला कर दिया था।

महज 120 जवानों के साथ इतनी बड़ी सेना से लड़ना मुश्किल हो रहा था। ऐसे में सुझबूझ के साथ काम किया गया। मेजर ने जवानों को तब तक शांत रहकर नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए जब तक कि दुश्मन 100 मीटर के दायरे में नहीं आ जाए। ऐसे में दुश्मन आगे बढ़ रहा था लेकिन चौकी पर कोई हरकत नजर नहीं आ रही थी। पाकिस्तानी जवान जैसे ही 100 मीटर के दायरे में आए, वैसे ही भारतीय सेना उन पर टूट पड़ी। भारत के एंटी टैंक गन गरज उठी और पाकिस्तान के 4 टैंक नेस्तनाबूद कर दिए।

अचानक हुए हमले से पाकिस्तानी फौज ठिठक गई। हमला इतना अचानक और तीव्र हुआ था कि पाकिस्तानी जवान सामना नहीं कर सके। पाकिस्तानी सेना कुछ समझ पाती उससे पहले चांदपुरी की एंटी टैंक गन्स ने 2 और पाकिस्तानी टैंक फोड़ दिए तो उन पर लदे डीजल के बैरल धूं-धूं कर जलने लगे। खूब तेज रोशनी हो गई और उसमे पूरी पाकिस्तानी सेना रात के अंधेरे में भी साफ साफ दिखने लगी।

सिर्फ 2 घंटे में भारतीय जवानों ने 12 पाकिस्तानी जवान मार गिराए थे। लोंगेवाला चौकी को सबसे बड़ा लाभ ये है कि वो एक ऊंचे टीले पे थी और पाकिस्तानी सेना नीचे थी। जिस पर ऊपर से आसानी से निशाना लगाया जा सकता था। 120 सैनिकों ने पूरे 6 घंटा पाकिस्तान को रोके रखा। तब तक सुबह हो गई।

उजाला होते ही एयरफोर्स ने हमला किया और 22 टैंक्स और 100 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां उड़ा दी। सभी गाड़ियों पर डीजल लदा था क्योंकि उनका मंसूबा तो जैसलमेर तक चढ़ाई करने का था। पूरी युद्ध भूमि में 100 से ज्यादा पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों की चिताएं जल रही थीं। इसके बाद डर के मारे पाकिस्तानी अपनी 500 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां छोड़ के पैदल ही भाग निकले थे।

