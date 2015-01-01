पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति:दूसरी कक्षा तक के बच्चों को होमवर्क नहीं बोर्ड स्टूडेंट्स को 2 घंटे तक ही होमवर्क

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने ‘पॉलिसी ऑन स्कूल बैग-2020’ डॉक्यूमेंट में जारी की डिटेल

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 को मिली मंजूरी के बाद अब केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने ‘पॉलिसी ऑन स्कूल बैग-2020’ डॉक्यूमेंट जारी कर दिया है। मंत्रालय के विद्यालय शिक्षा और साक्षरता विभाग द्वारा तैयार किए गए इस डॉक्यूमेंट में विभिन्न क्लासेज के स्टूडेंट्स के स्कूल बैग के वजन से लेकर कक्षाओं में ही सिलेबस के अधिकतम हिस्से को कवर करने और होमवर्क देने जैसे कई जरूरी सुझाव दिए गए हैं।

मंत्रालय की तरफ से 3 दिसंबर को ‘स्कूल बैग पॉलिसी 2020’ डॉक्यूमेंट जारी किया गया। इसके तहत स्कूलों में दूसरी क्लास तक के स्टूडेंट्स को होमवर्क नहीं देने का प्रावधान है। तीसरी से पांचवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को हर सप्ताह अधिकतम 2 घंटे का ही होमवर्क दिए जाने का सुझाव दिया गया है। डॉक्यूमेंट के तहत स्टूडेंट्स के लिए सिलेबस या कोर्स की प्लानिंग के समय ही फेस-टू-फेस और सेल्फ-स्टडी या होमवर्क दोनों मिलाकर स्टडी के घंटों का ध्यान रखा जाना चाहिए।

अब छात्र आठ जनवरी तक दस्तावेज जमा करा सकेंगे

  • शिक्षा मंत्रालय के पॉलिसी डॉक्यूमेंट के तहत स्कूलों में छठीं से 8वीं तक के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अधिकतम 1 घंटे का होमवर्क दिया जाना चाहिए। ऐसे में सप्ताह में होम वर्क की समयावधि 5-6 घंटे से अधिक नहीं होगी।
  • सैकंडरी व हायर सैकंडरी क्लासेज के लिए भी 2 घंटे रोजाना से ज्यादा का होमवर्क नहीं देने का प्रावधान है।
  • ऐसे में साप्ताहिक रूप से 10 से 12 घंटे होते हैं। इसके लिए टीचर्स को कम होमवर्क घंटों के मुताबिक प्लान बनाना होगा।
