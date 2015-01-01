पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशन सामग्री:आई लव जैसलमेर ने लोक कलाकारों को राशन सामग्री का किया वितरण

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संकट की घड़ी में जैसलमेर के मांगणियार कलाकारों के परिवारों को सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए आई लव जैसलमेर संस्थान की ओर से 100 परिवारों को राशन सामग्री और मास्क वितरित किए गए। इस अवसर पर आई लव जैसलमेर ने कलाकारों और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को कोविड 19 वायरस से उत्पन्न स्थिति से बचाव के लिए जरूरी जानकारियां व सावधानी रखने की सलाह भी दी।

कोरोना आपदा की घड़ी में संस्थान द्वारा इस पहल से कई जरूरतमंद परिवारों को मदद मिलेगी। देश विदेश में राजस्थानी लोक संगीत व लोक वाद्यों की धुनों पर श्रोताओं और सैलानियों को आकर्षित करती आ रहीं इन पारंपरिक लोककलाओं को कोरोना के समय जीवित रखने के लिए कलाकारों की मदद की जा रही है। इस पारंगत कला से जुड़े कुछ दूरदराज बसे गांव में कलाकारों को मदद पहुंचाने के इस प्रयास से यह आश्वस्त

किया जा रहा है कि इस विपरीत घड़ी में कोई भी व्यक्ति भूखा नहीं सोए। राशन किट में आटा, दाल, चावल, तेल ,मसाले, नमक, चीनी व चाय जैसी आवश्यक सामग्री शामिल कर इन कलाकारों की जरूरत को पूरा किया जा सकेगा। आई लव जैसलमेर ने यह सामग्री चेलक, जोगन बस्ती सम, बईया व कलाकार कॉलोनी में बसे कई लोक कलाकारों के परिवारों को मदद पहुंचाई।

