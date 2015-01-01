पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला की नाक काटी:विधवा महिला ने शादी करने से मना किया तो आरोपियों ने काटी नाक, जोधपुर रैफर

जैसलमेर2 घंटे पहले
पोकरण. अस्पताल में घायल महिला का उपचार करते डॉक्टर।
  • सांकड़ा क्षेत्र का मामला, मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार, भतीजे से करवाना चाहता था शादी
  • मुख्य आरोपी जानू खान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है

जिले के साकड़ा थाना क्षेत्र में एक महिला का नाक काटने का मामला सामने आया है। जगीरो की ढाणाी निवासी विधवा गुड्‌डी को दूसरी शादी करने के लिए जानू खान पुत्र दीने खान निवासी साकड़ा पिछले लंबे समय से दबाव बना रहा था। महिला के पति ने करीब 6-7 साल पहले आत्महत्या कर ली थी। जानू खान अपने भतीजे से उस विधवा महिला की शादी करवाने के लिए कई बार दबाव बना चुका था।

लेकिन महिला शादी को लेकर राजी नहीं हुई। मंगलवार को जानू खान अपने 4-5 साथियों के साथ पीड़िता के घर पहुंचा तथा शादी के लिए दबाव बनाया। लेकिन महिला ने उसे मना कर चले जाने की बात कही। इस पर जानू खान ने महिला को पकड़कर उसका नाक काट दिया। इसके बाद महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। साकड़ा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा घायल महिला को पहले सांकड़ा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।

प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। महिला का नाक काटने के मुख्य आरोपी जानू खान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इसके साथ ही साकड़ा थाने में सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ नामजद मुकदमा दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश की जा रही है। दो दिन पहले भी जानू खान महिला के घर पर काफी हंगामा खड़ा कर गया था।

जिस पर महिला ने उसे अपने घर से धक्के देकर बाहर निकाल दिया था। इसी बात को अपना अपमान समझकर मंगलवार को जानू खान ने चाकू से महिला का नाक काट दिया।पुलिस को सूचना मिलने के साथ ही तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर घायल महिला को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। इसके साथ ही सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ नामजद मुकदमा दर्ज कर मुख्य आरोपी जानू खान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
-कांतासिंह ढिल्लो, थानाधिकारी साकड़ा

