पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:एक दिन में 23 नए पॉजिटिव आए जैसलमेर का आंकड़ा 1484 पहुंचा,172 सैंपल एकत्रित कर जांच के लिए भेजे

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में मंगलवार को आई कोरोना रिपोर्ट में कुल 23 पॉजिटिव सामने आए है। जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। 23 पॉजिटिव मिलने के साथ ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा बढकर 1484 तक पहुंच गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. कुणाल साहू ने बताया कि 156 कोरोना सेंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई।

इसमें 23 जनों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव व 133 जनों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। उन्होंंने बताया कि 23 पॉजिटिव में से 22 जैसलमेर क्षेत्र व 1 पोकरण क्षेत्र का है। मंगलवार को जैसलमेर जिले में कुल 172 सेंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें