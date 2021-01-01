पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत-पाक बॉर्डर पर रेगिस्तान में अनूठा पार्क:जैसलमेर में आसमान से दिखेगा इंडिया, डेढ़ किमी के पार्क में 6500 पौधे लगेंगे

जैसलमेरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पूनमसिंह राठौड़
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैटेलाइट से कुछ यूं दिखेगी हरियाली। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैटेलाइट से कुछ यूं दिखेगी हरियाली।

भारत-पाक बॉर्डर पर देश का अनोखा पार्क तैयार हो रहा है। जैसलमेेर के घोटारू में बीएसएफ चौकी से महज 900 मीटर दूर रेगिस्तान के बीच 1.5 किमी लंबे व आधे किमी चाैड़ाई में बन रहे इस पार्क में पौधों को इस शेप में लगाया जा रहा है, जिससे आसमान से ‘इंडिया’ लिखा दिखेगा। इसके अंदर 6,500 अलग-अलग किस्म के पौधे लगाए गए हैं।

तीन साल बाद जब ये पौधे बड़े होंगे, तो सैटेलाइट से सुनहरे रेगिस्तान के बीच इंडिया लिखी हुई डिजाइन हरे-भरे पेड़ के रूप में आसमान से नजर आएगी। पौधे लगाने का काम शुरू हो चुका है। यहां अर्जुन, शीशम, नीम, पीपल समेत कई प्रकार के पौधे लगाकार चारों तरफ फेंसिंग की गई है। एक एनजीओ संकल्प तरू 3 साल तक पौधों की देखभाल करेगा। बाद में यह प्रोजेक्ट बीएसएफ को दे दिया जाएगा।

भारत माला हाईवे पर पहला प्रोजेक्ट
जैसलमेर से सटी पाक सीमा के आस-पास कोई टूरिज्म पॉइंट नहीं है। भारत-माला हाइवे घोटारू से होकर गुजरता है। इस हाइवे के पास में ही ‘ग्रीन इंडिया प्रोजेक्ट’ तैयार हो रहा है। यहां से गुजरने वाले इसे देखने आएंगे।
एनजीओ का आइडिया, जीआईसी का बजट
‘इंडिया पार्क’ बनाने का आइडिया एनजीओ ने दिया। घोटारू क्षेत्र में तेल उत्खनन में जुटी जेआईसी कंपनी ने बजट मुहैया करवाया है। एनजीओ देश के सबसे ठंडे इलाके लेह-लद्दाख में भी पौधे लगाने का काम कर चुकी है। गर्म इलाके में उसका पहला प्रयास है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser