राहत की खबर:राज्य सरकार स्कूल खोलने के दिए निर्देश, कोरोनाकाल के बाद पहली बार उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल खुलेंगे, अब शुरू होगी पढ़ाई

जैसलमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • 8 फरवरी से खुलेंगे 6 से 8वीं तक के स्कूल,सिनेमाहॉल में 50%दर्शक बैठ सकेंगे

प्रदेश की सरकार ने आगामी 8 फरवरी से उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय, कॉलेज, सिनेमाहॉल व स्वीमिंग पूल खोलने के आदेश जारी कर दिए है। अब 8 फरवरी से कंटेटमेंट जोन से बाहर की सभी जगहें अनलॉक हो जाएगी। जैसलमेर चूकिं कंटेटमेट जोन नहीं है। जिसके चलते अब जैसलमेर में यह सभी जगहें खुल जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि सरकार द्वारा 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के विद्यालय खोल दिए गए है। जिसके बाद अब फैसला लेते हुए कक्षा 6 से 8वीं तक के स्कूल भी खोलने के निर्देश दिए है। इसके साथ ही अब तक कॉलेज में फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट ही कॉलेज आ रहे थे। लेकिन अब आगामी 8 फरवरी से फर्स्ट ईयर, सेकंड ईयर व स्नातकोत्तर के विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी कॉलेज शुरू हो जाएंगे।

50 फीसदी विद्यार्थी आएंगे स्कूल, कोरोना गाइडलाइन की करनी होगी पालना

इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी नियमों का पूरी तरह पालन किया जाएगा। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की तरह ही स्कूलों को कक्षा 6 से 8 के विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति और स्वास्थ्य नियमों का पूरा पालन करने की शर्त के साथ ही खोलने की अनुमति होगी।

इसी प्रकार कॉलेजों के लिए भी अंतिम वर्ष के छात्र-छात्राओं के संबंध में पूर्व में लागू 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति सहित अन्य शर्तें प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष के लिए विद्यार्थियों के लिए लागू होंगी।

50 प्रतिशत सीटों के लिए खोले जाएंगे सिनेमाहॉल
आगामी 8 फरवरी से स्कूल कॉलेज के साथ ही सिनेमाहॉल, थियेटर और स्विमिंग पूल भी खुल सकेंगे। लेकिन इसके लिए कुल क्षमता की 50 प्रतिशत सीटों तक ही खोलने की अनुमति होगी। इसके साथ ही विवाह समारोह के लिए उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को पूर्व सूचना और अन्य सामाजिक आयोजनों के लिए कलेक्टर को पूर्व सूचना देने की शर्त के साथ अब ऐसे आयोजनों में आगन्तुकों की उपस्थिति 200 व्यक्ति तक रह सकेगी।

सरकार की गाइडलाइन जारी, विभाग ने जारी नहीं किए आदेश
सरकार द्वारा आगामी 8 फरवरी से स्कूल व कॉलेज खोलने का निर्णय ले लिया गया है। लेकिन इस संबंध में अभी तक शिक्षा विभाग ने आदेश जारी नहीं किए है। जैसलमेर में अब तक स्कूल व कॉलेज खोलने से संबंधित कोई आदेश नहीं पहुंचे हंै। लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग को आदेश मिलने के साथ ही सभी संस्थाप्रधानों को कक्षा 6 से 8वीं तक की स्कूलों के संस्था प्रधानों को पाबंद कर कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए स्कूल खोलने के लिए आदेशित किया जाएगा।

गाइड लाइन की करनी होगी पालना आगामी 8 फरवरी से खुलने वाली इन सभी संस्थानों को कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पूरी पालना करनी होगी। कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने की स्थिति में इन पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। कोरोना के घटते मरीजों को लेकर ही सरकार द्वारा यह कदम उठाया गया है। जिससे अब सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ इन जगहों पर फिर से रौनक लौटेगी।

राज्य सरकार ने आगामी 8 फरवरी से स्कूल खोलने का फैसला ले लिया है। लेकिन इस संबंध में अभी तक हमारे पास शिक्षा विभाग के कोई आदेश नहीं पहुंचे है। अभी समय है आदेश आने के साथ ही संबंधित संस्थाप्रधानों को पाबंद कर स्कूल खोलने के लिए निर्देशित कर दिया जाएगा।
दलपतसिंह, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी

