निर्देश:होम क्वारेंटाइन कोरोना मरीजों को तीन बार चैक करने के दिए निर्देश

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • होटलों में पर्यटकों की रैंडम जांच की जाए, लक्षण दिखते ही तत्काल सैंपल लें,शहर के लोगों को जागरूक करने के दिए निर्देश

हाेम क्वारेंटाइन काेराेना मरीज यदि नियमों की अनदेखी या लापरवाही बरतेंगे ताे उनपर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने कोविड 19 की प्रगति की समीक्षा करते हुए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे पर्यटन सीजन को देखते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव के संबंध में विशेष सतर्कता बरतें एवं नियमित रूप से जांच कार्रवाई जारी रखें।

उन्होंने नगर परिषद एवं पुलिस टीम के माध्यम से शहर में विशेष जांच अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए एवं कहा कि जो भी व्यक्ति कोरोना गाइड लाइन की अवहेलना करता हैं, उसके विरुद्ध चालान काटकर जुर्माना राशि वसूली करें। उन्होंने इस कार्य को प्रभावी ढंग से करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर मोदी ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त को निर्देश दिए कि वे कोरोना बचाव के संबंध में शहर में जगह जगह पर पोस्टर एवं बैनर लगाने की कार्रवाई करें। बैठक में जिला प्रभारी कोविड 19 एवं यूआईटी सचिव अनुराग भार्गव, एडीएम ओपी विश्नोई, एएसपी राकेश कुमार, आयुक्त नगर परिषद फतेहसिंह मीणा, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहु, पीएमओ डाॅ. जे आर पंवार उपस्थित थे। कलेक्टर ने होम क्वारेंटाइन रोगियों द्वारा उसकी पालना की जा रही है या नहीं इसके लिए मेडिकल, पुलिस व नगर परिषद की टीम को 3 बार सत्यापन करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने यह भी निर्देश दिए कि होम क्वारेंटाइन कोरोना मरीज गाइड लाइन की अवहेलना करता हैं तो उससे जुर्माना राशि वसूली की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि जागरूकता अभियान के दौरान लोगों को सही तरीके से मास्क पहनने के लिए भी प्रेरित करना हैं।

उन्होंने पर्यटन सीजन को देखते हुए नगर परिषद एवं मेडिकल की टीम को होटलों में जहां पर्यटक ठहरें हुए हैं उसकी भी रैंडम जांच करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही कहा कि जांच के दौरान हाेटल में रुके लाेगाें को भी पाबंद करें कि वे होटल के बाहर नो मास्क नो एंट्री का पोस्टर लगाएं, साथ ही यह भी बताएं कि उनकी होटल में कोई भी पर्यटक कोरोना लक्षण से ग्रसित हो तो उसकी तत्काल मेडिकल जांच कराएं।

कलेक्टर ने एएसपी को कहा कि वे शहर के मुख्य पर्यटक स्थलों, चौराहों पर यातायात पुलिस के माध्यम से मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ चालान काटने के कार्रवाई प्रभावी ढंग से कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी अधिकारियों को इस समय कोरोना के संबंध में शहर में रैंडम जांच करना हैं एवं कोरोना बचाव की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी करनी हैं। उन्होंंने सीएमएचओ को निर्देश दिए कि वे कोरोना के लक्षण वाले लोगों की कोरोना सैंपल जांच में बढ़ोतरी लाएं।

