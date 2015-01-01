पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच:रिसोर्ट में थर्मल स्केनर व ऑक्सीमीटर से करें पर्यटकों की जांच

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्यटकों को कोरोना बचाव के उपायों को अपनाने के लिए सम रिसोर्ट धारकों की बैठक आयोजित

पर्यटन सीजन के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की संभावना को देखते हुए सम रिसोर्ट धारकों की बैठक जिला कोविड प्रभारी एवं सचिव नगर विकास न्यास की अध्यक्षता में डीआरडीए सभागार में बैठक आयोजित की गई। उन्होंने सम रिसोर्ट धारकों को कहा कि बाहर से आने वाले पर्यटकों से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने को रोकने के लिए उन्हें कोरोना बचाव के उपायों को अपनाने के लिए प्रेरित करने को कहा।

उन्होंने कहा कि रिसोर्ट एवं होटलों में ठहरने वाले सभी पर्यटकों को आवश्यक रूप से मास्क पहनने एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करने के बारे में पूरी जानकारी देने को कहा। सचिव भार्गव ने सम रिसोर्ट धारकों को कहा कि वे अपने रिसोर्ट में पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर एवं थर्मल स्केनर की व्यवस्था अनिवार्य रूप से रखें एवं उनके रिसोर्ट में ठहरने वाले सभी पर्यटकों की पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर से पल्स की जांच कराएं एवं जिनकी जांच 95 से

कम हैं ऐसे पर्यटकों की मेडिकल जांच कराएं। उन्होंने यह भी निर्देश दिए कि किसी भी पर्यटक में कोरोना संबंधी कोई लक्षण दिखे तो उसके लिए भी नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के मेडिकल अधिकारी को सूचना भेजे ताकि समय रहते उसके स्वास्थ्य की जांच की जा सके। बैठक में एसडीएम जैसलमेर दिनेश विश्नोई, पुलिस उप अधीक्षक श्यामसुंदरसिंह, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहु, पीएमएओ डाॅ. जेआर पंवार, आयुक्त नगर परिषद

फतेहसिंह मीणा, विकास अधिकारी सम समिति सुखराम विश्नोई के साथ ही सम वेलफेयर सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष कैलाश व्यास एवं अन्य रिसोर्ट धारक, जैसलमेर विकास समिति के सचिव चंद्रप्रकाश व्यास उपस्थित थे। उन्होंंने रिसोर्ट में कार्यरत हाउस कीपर एवं अन्य कर्मचारियों को भी अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहननें, ग्लब्स पहनने के लिए पाबंद करें, साथ ही कमरों को सैनेटाइज भी नियमित रूप से करते रहे। इसके साथ ही हाउस

कीपिंग स्टाफ को रोटेशन से कार्य करवाएं। उन्होंने पुलिस को भी सम में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के विरूद्ध अभियान चलाकर चालान काटने की कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। वेलफेयर सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष कैलाश व्यास ने बताया कि वे कोरोना बचाव के संबंध में उपायों की पालना अवश्य ही करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें