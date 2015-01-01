पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात व्यवस्था:कोतवाल एवं यातायात प्रभारी ने बाजार की यातायात व्यवस्था सुदढ़ करने के दिए निर्देश

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकानों के आगे नहीं खड़ा करें वाहन, पार्किंग का प्रयोग करें

आगामी दीपावली पर्व को देखते हुए पर्व के दौरान कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने तथा कोविड 19 के तहत सरकार द्वारा प्राप्त निर्देशों की पालना में मंगलवार को शहर कोतवाल बलवंताराम एवं यातायात प्रभारी कपूराराम के निर्देशन में शहर का भ्रमण कर निर्देश दिए। पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा हनुमान चौराहा से गांधी चौक, सदर बाजार, जिंदाणी चौक, गोपा चौक, आसनी रोड, मदरसा रोड, गडीसर चौराहा तक भ्रमण करते हुए आमजन को यातायात नियमों की पालना करना तथा बाजार में दुकानों के आगे खड़े वाहनों को अन्य निश्चित जगह पर पार्किंग करने तथा दुकान से बाहर सामान नहीं रखने के निर्देश िदए।

इसके साथ साथ मुख्य बाजार में भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर अलग से जाब्ता लगाकर यातायात व्यवस्था बनाए रखने की व्यवस्था की गई। इस दौरान यातायात शाखा से सउनि निश्चल केवलिया मय यातायातकर्मी तथा कोतवाली से सउनि दिलीप कुमार मय हैड कांस्टेबल उम्मेदसिंह व कोतवाली का स्टाॅफ व आरएसी के जवान साथ रहे। गौरतलब है कि आगामी दीपावली पर्व को लेकर कानून व शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने व कोविड 19 की गाइड लाइन की पालना के संबंध में जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक डाॅ. अजयसिंह के आदेशानुसार एएसपी राकेश बैरवा के द्वारा जिले के समस्त वनाधिकारियों एवं थानाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश दिए गए है।

