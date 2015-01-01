पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:लौद्रवा एवं रूपसी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण, ग्राम्य महिलाओं से संवाद

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने का आह्वान

महिला अधिकारिता विभाग द्वारा बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं के सर्वांगीण उत्थान एवं सशक्तिकरण के लिए चौतरफा प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए कई योजनाओं और कार्यक्रमों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इनका लाभ पाकर बालिकाएं और महिलाएं शिक्षा दीक्षा और आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर कदम बढ़ाएं।

यह आह्वान जिला महिला शक्ति केंद्र की जिला महिला कल्याण अधिकारी चंद्रा राठौड़ एवं जिला समन्वयक रीना छंगानी ने लौद्रवा एवं रूपसी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों में ग्राम्य महिलाओं से संवाद कार्यक्रम में किया। दोनों आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों की गतिविधियों का निरीक्षण कर आंगनवाड़ी की सेवाओं को और अधिक प्रभावी बनाने के निर्देश दिए गए।

महिलाएं जागरुक रहकर आगे आएं: दोनों महिला अधिकारियों ने सरकार द्वारा महिला उत्थान के लिए संचालित गतिविधियों, योजनाओं और कार्यक्रमों के बारे मेें विस्तार से जानकारी दी और योजनाओं का लाभ लेने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में अवगत कराया और कहा कि ग्राम्य महिलाएं स्वयं भी इनका लाभ लें और अपने घर परिवार तथा मोहल्ले एवं गांव की दूसरी महिलाओं को भी प्रेरित करें ताकि महिला सशक्तिकरण के उद्देश्यों को पूरा करते हुए लक्ष्यों को सहजतापूर्वक प्राप्त किया जा सके।

जिला महिला कल्याण अधिकारी राठौड़ एवं जिला समन्वयक छंगानी ने बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं के अधिकारों की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि इसके लिए समाज में सकारात्मक संदेश संवाहित करने की जरूरत है। इस दौरान बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना के अंतर्गत प्रसूति सहायता योजना, सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना, राजश्री योजना के बारे में ग्रामीण महिलाओं को समझाया गया।

