कोरोना जागरूकता:कोरोना बचाव के संदेश को अपनाने की दी सीख,नगर परिषद की और से वार्डों में लोगों के लिए चलाया जा रहा है विशेष कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान

जैसलमेर2 दिन पहले
जिले में चल रहे कोरोना बचाव विशेष जागरूकता अभियान कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद जैसलमेर टीम द्वारा आयुक्त नगर परिषद फतेहसिंह मीणा के नेतृत्व में वार्ड संख्या 32, 33 एवं 34 में विशेष जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया। इसमें गांधी कालोनी क्षेत्र में नागरिकों को कोरोना बचाव के उपायों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई।

इस दौरान नगर परिषद के पूर्व सभापति कविता कैलाश खत्री भी साथ में थी। अभियान के दौरान कविता खत्री द्वारा वार्ड के नागरिकों को घर से बाहर निकलने से पहले अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाने का आह्वान किया। वहीं बार बार हैंडसेनेटाईज करने, सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करने, भीड़भाड़ के इलाकों में नहीं जाने की भी सीख दी गई।

उन्होंने यह भी संदेश दिया कि मानव जीवन अनमोल हैं, इसलिए कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव के सभी उपायों को प्रत्येक नागरिक को अपनाना हैं, तभी हम कोरोना रोकथाम में सफल हो सके। इस दौरान नगर परिषद के सहायक अभियंता पुरखराम, कनिष्ठ अभियंता सुशील कुमार यादव, पार्षद पारस गर्ग के साथ ही पूर्व पार्षद मगन सैन, गोल्डन सीएलएफ टीम के सदस्य भी शामिल रहे एवं उन्होंने भी लोगों को कोरोना बचाव के संबंध मे जागरूक रहने का संदेश दिया। इस दौरान कमठा कार्य में लगे श्रमिकों को मास्क वितरण किए गए।

आयुक्त नगर परिषद ने अभियान के दौरान वार्ड की महिलाओं को सीख दी कि वे घर में बुजुर्ग पुरूष एवं महिला के साथ ही छोटे बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखें एवं उनको घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने दे। उन्होंने गर्भवती महिलाओं को भी विशेष सतर्कता बरतने की भी सीख दी। इसके साथ ही वार्ड संख्या 13 से 15 व 23 से 25 में भी विशेष जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया।

विशेष अभियान के दौरान नगर परिषद की टीम द्वारा हनुमान चौराहा, गड़ीसर चौराहा, नीरज बस स्टेण्ड पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं करने वाले लोगों के चालान काटकर उनसे 30 हजार 300 रुपए की जुर्माना राशि वसूल की गई। इस दौरान नगर परिषद के अधिशाषी अभियंता मनोज बैरवा एवं अन्य अधिकारीगण उपस्थित थे एवं चालान कार्य किया। इस दौरान शहर में आने वाले पर्यटकों को भी आगाह किया कि वे बिना मास्क के शहर में विचरण नहीं करे, वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करें।

