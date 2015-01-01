पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:विधायक रूपाराम ने केबिनेट मंत्री के भाई का हीटिकट कटवाया, अमरदीन फकीर ने निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा

जैसलमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा ने जिला परिषद के 15 उम्मीदवार ही उतारे, दो सीटों पर कांग्रेस का मुकाबला निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों से

पंचायतीराज चुनावों के लिए नामांकन के आखिरी दिन नामांकन के लिए भीड़ उमड़ी। जहां एक तरफ टिकटों को लेकर एनवक्त तक घमासान चलता रहा वहीं नामांकन करने वाले भी 3 बजे तक पहुंचते रहे। इस बार जैसलमेर में यह चुनाव सबसे ज्यादा रोचक होते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। कांग्रेस की लड़ाई शांत होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है।

नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने तक यह लड़ाई चरम पर पहुंच गई और हालात अब समझौते से काफी परे हो चुके हैं। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा ने एक दिन पहले अपनी सूची तो जारी कर दी लेकिन चार सीटों को लेकर असमंजस बना हुआ था। आखिरकार सोमवार को चार में से दो सीटों पर तो उम्मीदवार तय कर दिए और दो सीटें भाजपा ने खाली ही छोड़ दी। इन सीटों पर भाजपा को उम्मीदवार ही नहीं मिले।

अब 17 में से भाजपा 15 पर ही चुनाव लड़ रही है। पोकरण विधानसभा की तीन पंचायत समितियों के ब्लॉक प्रत्याशियों की सूची भी कांग्रेस द्वारा जारी नहीं की गई। पंचायत समितियों के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की सूची धणदे गुट द्वारा जारी कर दी गई। लेकिन फकीर गुट द्वारा देर रात तक किस प्रत्याशी को सिंबल प्रदान किया गया है इसकी सूची नहीं दी गई। जिससे इस चुनाव में मिलीभगत व फकीर गुट का डर साफ दिखाई दे रहा है।

अमरदीन फकीर का टिकट कटा, त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होगा
कांग्रेस के धनदे व फकीर परिवार के बीच गुटबाजी लम्बे समय से चली आ रही है। नगरपरिषद चुनावों में यह लड़ाई और भी बढ़ गई। इस बार सम समिति को लेकर एक बार फिर इन दोनों के बीच दूरियां बढ़ गई है। फकीर परिवार अमरदीन को सम समिति से प्रधान बनाना चाह रहा था लेकिन विधायक रूपाराम ने अपने क्षेत्र में आ रही इस समिति में अमरदीन को टिकट तक नहीं दिया।

बात यहीं खत्म नहीं हुई, नामांकन के आखिरी दिन अमरदीन फकीर अपने समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे और निर्दलीय के तौर पर नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया। इन चुनावों में कांग्रेस के दोनों गुट मरो या मारो की स्थिति में है। अपनी सीट बचाने के लिए वे किसी भी हद तक जाने को तैयार नजर आए। हर सीट पर एक दूसरे ने अपने समर्थकों को निर्दलीय के रूप में चुनाव में खड़ा कर दिया है। दबाव की राजनीति के चलते दोनों गुटों की ओर से ऐसा किया गया है। ऐसे में लगभग यह तय माना जा रहा है कि अधिकांश सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष हो सकता है।

जिला परिषद के 17 वार्डों के लिए 77 नामांकन भरे

जिला परिषद के 17 वार्डों के लिए सोमवार को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी आशीष मोदी के समक्ष 77 नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। इस तरह अब तक जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए कुल 93 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा 111 नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। इसी प्रकार जिले की सात पंचायत समितियों में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को 462 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा 562 नाम निर्देशन पत्र दाखिल किए गए। इन्हें मिलाकर जिले में पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के लिए कुल मिलाकर 599 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा 762 नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं।

समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे उम्मीदवार
नामांकन के आखिरी दिन कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में नामांकन करने वालों की भारी भीड़ रही। जिला परिषद के नामांकन कलेक्टर कार्यालय में होने के चलते सभी बड़े नेता यहीं पहुंचे। इस दौरान भाजपा के उम्मीदवारों को लेकर प्रतापपुरी महाराज व पूर्व विधायक छोटूसिंह भाटी, जैसलमेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को लेकर अंजना मेघवाल व हरीश धनदे तथा पोकरण विधानसभा के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को लेकर अब्दुला फकीर व अमरदीन फकीर पहुंचे। इनके अलावा अन्य उम्मीदवार भी अपने अपने समर्थकों के साथ नामांकन करने आए।

दबाव की राजनीति के चलते निर्दलीयों से भरवाए पर्चे
बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस के दोनों परिवार एक दूसरे के सामने उतरने के लिए तैयार हैं। टिकटों के घमासान के बीच दोनों ही गुटों की तरफ से एक दूसरे उम्मीदवार के सामने निर्दलीयों से पर्चे भरवाए गए हैं ताकि दबाव बनाया जा सके। दबाव की इस राजनीति के बीच नामांकन वापसी के दिन कुछ हद तक निर्दलीय अपने नामांकन वापस उठा सकते हैं।

नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा eज, नाम वापसी कल| पंचायतीराज चुनाव के अंतर्गत जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए भरे गए नामांकनों की संवीक्षा मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे से होगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने बताया कि बुधवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जासकेंगे। नाम वापसी के तत्काल बाद चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन एवं चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन होगा।

