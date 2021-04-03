पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनूठी पहल:जैसलमेर विकास समिति व स्पाइस जेट के बीच एमओयू,13 मार्च तक जारी रहेगी सेवा

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर में पर्यटन को बचाने के लिए आगे आए स्थानीय लोगों ने गुरूवार को कलेक्टर की उपस्थिति में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में स्पाइसजेट के साथ एमओयू किया। जिसमें आगामी 12 फरवरी से 13 मार्च तक हवाई सेवा सुचारू रखने की बात हुई।

एमओयू में स्पाइसजेट के साथ करार किया गया। जिसमें लागत से कम आय होने पर स्थानीय पर्यटन व्यवसायियों द्वारा उसका भुगतान किया जाएगा। इसके लिए हर 15 दिन में बुक सीटों का हिसाब स्पाइसजेट कंपनी देगी। जिसके बाद अगर घाटा रहता है तो 15 दिन की लागत में कम होने वाली राशि का भुगतान स्थानीय पर्यटन व्यवसायियों द्वारा दिया जाएगा। इसी शर्त पर गुरूवार को कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में होटल, पर्यटन, ट्रेवल एंड टूर्स, सम क्षेत्र तथा अन्य व्यवसायियों की उपस्थिति में बैठक हुई।

सप्ताह में तीन दिन दिल्ली व तीन दिन अहमदाबाद के लिए हवाई सेवाएं सुचारू रखी जाएगी। जिसमें सोमवार, बुधवार व शुक्रवार को दिल्ली तथा मंगलवार, गुरूवार व शनिवार को अहमदाबाद के लिए फ्लाइट शुरू रहेगी। स्पाइसजेट द्वारा दिल्ली तक उड़ान के लिए हर फेरे के 6 लाख व अहमदाबाद की उड़ान के लिए 1 लाख रुपए का खर्च बताया गया है।

पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने व्यवसायी आगे आए, कलेक्टर की मौजूदगी में कंपनी से किया एमओयू,नफा-नुकसान का आंकलन करने का निर्णय
देश में पर्यटन को बचाने के लिए स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा की गई यह पहल अपने आप में ऐसा पहला मामला है। ऐसा एमओयू देश में पहली बार हुआ है जिसमें हवाई सेवा सुचारू रखने के लिए पर्यटन व्यवसायी आगे आए हंै। पर्यटन व्यवसायियों का एकमात्र उद्देश्य हवाई सेवा के माध्यम से पर्यटन को बचाना है। स्पाइसजेट ने लागत ज्यादा आने व यात्री कम मिलने के चलते ही गत 28 जनवरी से हवाई सेवाएं बंद कर दी थी। जिस पर ही स्थानीय पर्यटन व्यवसायियों द्वारा यह एमओयू किया गया है।

यह रहे उपस्थित : गुरूवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में हुई एमओयू की बैठक में जैसलमेर विधायक रूपाराम धनदे, जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह, नगर परिषद सभापति हरिवल्लभ कल्ला, पूर्व महारावल चैतन्यराजसिंह, पर्यटन व्यवसायी मयंक भाटिया, केके व्यास, विमल गोपा, एडीएम हरिसिंह मीणा, सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं अशोक कुमार, एएसपी विपिन शर्मा, जिला खेल अधिकारी राकेश विश्नोई के साथ ही अन्य पर्यटन व्यवसायी उपस्थित रहे।

15 दिन में होगा हिसाब-किताब के बाद होगा फैसला
स्पाइसजेट व जैसलमेर विकास समिति के बीच हुए करार में 15 दिन का हिसाब-किताब किया जाएगा। जिसमें लागत राशि से अगर कम पैसे आते है। तो उतनी राशि का भुगतान पर्यटन व्यवसायियों द्वारा किया जाएगा। 15 दिन में पूरा फायदा या पूरा नुकसान का गणित निकाला जाएगा। जिसमें लागत राशि से अगर अधिक पैसा आ जाता है तो कोई पैसा नहीं भरेगा लेकिन 15 दिन की लागत से कम पैसा आने पर बाकी का पैसों का भुगतान स्पाइसजेट को किया जाएगा।

जैसलमेर के पर्यटन को बचाने के लिए पर्यटन व्यवसायियों की यह बहुत अच्छी पहल है। आगामी 12 फरवरी से हवाई सेवा सुचारू हो जाएगी। मैं इस संबंध में जिले की जनता को बधाई देता हुं। जनभागीदारी से यह समझौता हुआ है, जो जैसलमेर का बेहतर भविष्य तय करेगा। - आशीष मोदी, कलेक्टर

