बैठक:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत 12 दिसंबर को, सभी बैंकों एवं बीमा अधिवक्ताओं के साथ बैठक

जैसलमेर5 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन 12 दिसंबर को जिला मुख्यालय के संबंधित न्यायालयों में एवं जिला वैकल्पिक विवाद निस्तारण केंद्र, सम रोड, जैसलमेर एवं तालुका मुख्यालय पोकरण पर किया जाएगा। लोक अदालत के माध्यम से अधिक से अधिक प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के लिए एवं प्रक्रियात्मक बाधा को दूर करने के संबंध में मंगलवार को अध्यक्ष जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रविंद्र कुमार के निर्देशन में सभी बैंकों एवं बीएसएनएल के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों एवं बीमा कंपनी के अधिवक्ता के साथ बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में बताया गया कि इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में प्री लिटिगेशन और लंबित

प्रकरणों को समाहित करते हुए आॅफलाइन एवं आॅनलाइन माध्यम से लोक अदालत में प्रकरणों का निस्तारण आपसी राजीनामा से किया जाएगा। बैठक में लीड बैंक अधिकारी रामजीलाल मीना, बैंक अधिकारीगण निरूपम शर्मा, जतिन तंवर, कानसिंह, भोमराज परिहार, बनवारीलाल प्रजापत, जितेंद्र सोनी, गिरीश गोयल, चैनाराम चौधरी, अश्विनी मोहन उपस्थित थे।

