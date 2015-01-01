पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:फतेहगढ़ में हथियारों की सप्लाई देने आए दो युवकों के कब्जे से देशी कट्‌टा, दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • सांगड़ पुलिस की कार्रवाई: पुलिस को देखकर झाड़ियों में भागने लगे, पीछाकर पकड़ा, मामला दर्ज

जिले में अवैध हथियारों की तस्करी पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए पुलिस द्वारा चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत रविवार को मुखबीर से सूचना मिली की किशनाराम पुत्र अमोलखराम भील निवासी मेघा बदमाश प्रवृति का व्यक्ति है तथा हथियार सप्लाई का काम करता है। वो अभी फतेहगढ़ में हरिसिंह पुत्र मेघसिंह राजपुरोहित निवासी फतेहगढ़ को कारतूस व हथियार सप्लाई करने के लिए आया हुआ है तथा मॉडल स्कूल फतेहगढ़ के

पास स्थित बीएसएनएल मोबाइल टॉवर के पास हरिसिंह को कारतूस व हथियार सप्लाई देने के लिए हरिसिंह का इंतजार कर रहा है। किशनाराम को तुरंत पकड़ने के लिए सांगड़ थानाधिकारी करनसिंह मय सहायक उपनिरीक्षक भगाराम, हैड कांस्टेबल शोभसिंह व कांस्टेबल बाबूसिंह, पाबूराम रवाना होकर मॉडल स्कूल फतेहगढ़ के पास स्थित बीएसएनएल मोबाइल टॉवर के पास पहुंचे तो मुखबिर सूचना के अनुसार बीएसएनएल

मोबाइल टॉवर के पास बबूल की झाड़ियों में दो युवके दिखाई दिए। पुलिस की गाड़ी को देखकर घबराकर भागने लगे। जिन्हें पकड़कर नाम पूछने पर उन्होंने अपना नाम किशनाराम व हरिसिंह बताया। इसके बाद किशनाराम व हरिसिंह की तलाशी ली गई तो उसकी पेंट की जेब में दो जिंदा कारतूस मिले तथा हरिसिंह के पीछे की जेब में छिपाई हुआ देशी कट्टा मिला। स्टील की बॉडी की जिसके पिस्टल ग्रिप पर खाकी

कलर के प्लेट लगी हुई मिली। किशनाराम व हरिसिंह को कारतूस व देशी कट्टा पिस्टल अपने पास रखने के वैध लाईसेंस के बारे मे पूछा तो इन दोनों ने अपने पास कोई लाईसेंस नही होना बताया। जिस पर किशनाराम व हरिसिंह को धारा 3/25 आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत गिरफ्तार कर मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की गई।

