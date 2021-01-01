पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:पंजाब नेशनल बैंक का नया नियम,1 अप्रैल से नहीं कर सकेंगे पैसों का लेनदेन

जैसलमेर15 घंटे पहले
  • 31 मार्च तक आईएफएससी कोड व चेक बुक जरूरी

देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) ने अपने ग्राहकों से पुराने आईएफएससी और एमआईसीआर कोड को 1 अप्रैल से पहले बदलने को कहा है। बैक के अनुसार 31 मार्च 2021 के बाद से ये कोड काम नहीं करेंगे। अगर आपको पैसे ट्रांसफर करने हैं तो उसके लिए आपको बैंक से नया कोड लेना होगा।

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इसकी जानकारी दी है। बैंक ने कहा है कि ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स और यूनाइटेड बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की पुरानी चेकबुक और आईएफएससी कोड सिर्फ 31 मार्च तक ही काम करेंगे। इसके बाद आपको बैंक से नया कोड और चेकबुक लेना होगा। ग्राहक अधिक जानकारी के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 18001032222 पर फोन भी कर सकते हैं।

1 फरवरी से एटीएम से पैसे निकालने के नियमों में होगा बदलाव
1 फरवरी से पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ग्राहक गैर ईएमवी एटीएम मशीनों से पैसे नहीं निकाल पाएंगे। पीएनबी ने धोखाधड़ी के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए यह कदम उठाया है। नॉन ईएमवी एटीएम या गैर ईएमवी एटीएम वो होते हैं जिनमें एटीएम या डेबिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल लेनदेन के दौरान नहीं किया जाता इसे बस आपको शुरुआत में एक कार्ड को एक बार स्वैप करना होता है। इन मशीनों में कार्ड की मैगनेटिक पट्टी के जरिए पढ़ा जाता है। जबकि ईएमवी मशीन में कार्ड कुछ सेंकेंड के लिए लॉक भी हो जाता है।

1 अप्रैल 2020 को हुआ था विलय 1 अप्रैल 2020 को सरकार ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक, ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स और यूनाइटेड बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का मर्जर कर दिया था। यूनाइटेड बैंक ऑफ इंडिया और ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स की सभी शाखाएं अब पीएनपी की शाखाओं के रूप में काम कर रही हैं। बैंक की 11,000 से अधिक शाखाएं और 13,000 से अधिक एटीएम अब कार्यरत हैं।

