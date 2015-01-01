पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:नई व्यवस्था: यात्रियों का सामान अब घर से ट्रेन और स्टेशन से घर तक भी पहुंचाएगा रेलवे मंडल

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • रेलवे बड़े स्टेशनों पर बैग्स ऑन व्हील सेवा शुरू करेगा, अब यात्रियों की चिंता होगी दूर

रेलवे अब यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए बैग्स ऑन व्हील सेवा शुरू करने जा रही है। इसके तहत अब यात्रियों की स्टेशन तक सामान ले जाने की टेंशन खत्म हो जाएगी। इस सुविधा के लागू हो जाने से वरिष्ठ नागरिक, दिव्यांग, अकेले यात्रा कर रही महिला को अधिक लाभ मिलेगा। रेल यात्रियों को सफर करने से ज्यादा अपने सामान को स्टेशन तक ले जाने की चिंता होती है।

लेकिन रेलवे अब अपने यात्रियों की इस चिंता को भी दूर करने जा रही है। इस नई सुविधा के लागू हो जाने के बाद रेलवे यात्री के सामान को आपके घर से स्टेशन तक पहुंचाएगा। ये जिम्मेदारी अब रेलवे की होगी। पहली बार किराया राजस्व अर्जन योजना के अंतर्गत एप आधारित बैग्स ऑन व्हील्स सेवा की शुरुआत की जाएगी।

सबसे पहले इस सेवा की शुरुआत नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन, दिल्ली जंक्शन, हजरत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन, दिल्ली छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन, दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला रेलवे स्टेशन, गाजियाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन और गुरुग्राम रेलवे स्टेशनों पर की जाएगी। इसके सफल प्रयाेग के बाद अन्य बड़े स्टेशनाें पर यह सुविधा लागू की जाएगी। इसके तहत यात्रियों को एप में मांगी गई जानकारी को भरना होगा और उसके आधार पर रेलवे यात्री के घर से उसका सामान लेकर ट्रेन में उसके कोच तक पहुंचाएगी। बीओडब्ल्यू एप पर करनी होगी बुकिंग : रेल यात्रियों को रेलवे के बीओडब्ल्यू एप पर बुकिंग करनी होगी। मांगी गई जानकारी मुहैया करानी होगी। दी गई जानकारी के आधार पर ही यात्री का सामान स्टेशन से घर या घर से स्टेशन/कोच तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। ट्रेन के स्टेशन से प्रस्थान करने से पहले सीट तक आपके सामान को पहुंचाने का काम रेलवे का होगा। इस सुविधा का लाभ उठाने के लिए कोई ज्यादा शुल्क भी नहीं देना होगा। हालांकि शुल्क अभी तैयार नहीं किया गया।

