पंचायतीराज चुनाव:आज से नामांकन होंगे दाखिल,दोनों ही दलों ने टिकटों को लेकर नहीं खोले पत्ते

जैसलमेर5 घंटे पहले
  • दावेदार प्रचार में जुटे, दो दिन बाद आएगी प्रत्याशियों की सूची

जिले में पंचायती राज चुनावों का बिगुल बज गया है। मंगलवार को अधिसूचना जारी होने के साथ ही जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन दाखिल होने शुरू हो जाएंगे। नामांकन दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 11 नवंबर है। ऐसे में अधिकांश नामांकन आखिरी के दो तीन दिनों में ही होंगे। इससे पहले पार्टियां अभी मंथन करने में जुटी हुई है और टिकटों को लेकर तस्वीर साफ नहीं की।

दावेदार बड़े नेताओं के यहां चक्कर काट रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि जिला परिषद की कुछ सीटों को छोड़कर शेष में दोनों ही पार्टियां असमंजस की स्थिति में है। हर जगह दावेदार ज्यादा हैं, ऐसे में टिकट किसे मिलेगी, उसे लेकर मंथन चल रहा है। वहीं पंचायत समितियों में भी यही स्थिति है। साथ ही पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान पद के दावेदारों की लगभग टिकट फाइनल है लेकिन अभी तक पत्ते किसी ने नहीं खोले हैं।

कांग्रेस की तरफ से होने वाले नामांकनों पर नजर
कांग्रेस में दो गुट है। ऐसे में सबकी नजर कांग्रेस की तरफ से नामांकन करने वालों पर है। चर्चा यह है कि जहां भी टिकट को लेकर असमंजस होगा वहां कांग्रेस का बागी उम्मीदवार भी मैदान में उतर सकता है। वहीं दूसरा कारण यह भी है कि दोनों ही गुट एक दूसरे के उम्मीदवार के बारे में जानने को लेकर काफी उत्सुक है।

नामांकन से लगभग तय हो जाएंगे प्रधान के दावेदार
नामांकन प्रक्रिया 11 नवंबर तक चलेगी। हर पंचायत समिति में दोनों ही दलों की ओर से कई उम्मीदवार हैं। लेकिन नामांकन के बाद प्रमुख दावेदारों के नाम सामने आ जाएंगे। इसके बाद उनकी हार जीत पर उम्मीदवारी टिकी रहेगी।

नामांकन प्रक्रिया के बाद ही बदलेंगे सियासी समीकरण
दोनों ही पार्टियां एक दूसरे के उम्मीदवार पर नजर गड़ाए हुए हैं। एक पक्ष के संभावित टिकट के दावेदार को देखकर दूसरा पक्ष अपने समीकरण बदल सकता है। शुरूआती तौर पर नामांकन प्रक्रिया धीमी होगी। जैसे जैसे बड़े दावेदार नामांकन करेंगे उसके अनुसार दोनों ही दल अपनी अपनी रणनीति में बदलाव करेंगे और हो सकता है कि कहीं कहीं उम्मीदवार भी बदलना पड़े।

