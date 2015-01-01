पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाठी से खबर:अब बिजली की समस्या की कर सकेंगे शिकायत, एफआरटी टीम करेगी समाधान

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की रोजमर्रा की बिजली समस्याओं को लेकर जाेधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम ने अनूठी पहल शुरू की है। अब क्षेत्र के किसी भी उपभोक्ता को बिजली से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या का निस्तारण सिर्फ कुछ ही समय में ही हो जाएगा। इसके लिए कर्मचारी घर पहुंचेंगे। डिस्कॉम ने इसके लिए एक कंपनी द्वारा एक टॉल फ्री नंबर भी दिए गए है।

उस नंबरों पर कोई भी उपभोक्ता अपनी समस्या से अवगत कराया जा सकता है। शिकायत को टोल फ्री नंबर पर दर्ज कराया जा सकता है। जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम लि. द्वारा उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली समस्या के शीघ्र निवारण के लिए इस प्रणाली को शुरू किया है। प्रत्येक एफआरटी टीम में तीन शिफ्टों में एक लाईन मैन, दो हेल्पर एक ड्राइवर कार्य करेंगे। साथ यह सिस्टम को ट्रैक करने के जीपीएस प्रणाली का उपयोग किया जाएगा।
ऐसे काम करेगा पूरा सिस्टम, उपभोक्ता संतुष्ट या नहींं, लिखकर व एसएमएस भी कर सकेंगे

उपभोक्ताअपनी विद्युत समस्या के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 1800-180-6045 पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाएंगे। उक्त शिकायत दर्ज होते ही उपभोक्ताओं को एसएमएस के माध्यम से शिकायत संख्या प्राप्त होगी। ठीक इसी समय कंपनी के कंट्रोल रूम से एसएमएस शिकायत नंबर संबंधित उपखंड पर स्थापित कंपनी के कंट्रोल रूम पर डायवर्ट की जाएगी और संबंधित उपखंड से कस्टमर केयर के माध्यम से शिकायत तुरंत एफआरटी टीम के पास पहुंच जाएगी तथा एफआरटी टीम अपना कार्य शुरू कर देगी। इतना ही नहीं कंपनी द्वारा उपभोक्ता के नंबर पर वापस कॉल करके समस्या का निस्तारण हुआ या नहीं। इसकी जानकारी ली जाएगी। यानी जब तक उपभोक्ता बिजली समस्या के निस्तारण को लेकर पूरी तरह से संतुष्ट नहीं हो जाता कर्मचारी काम करते रहेंगे।

शिकायत के कुछ ही घंटों के अंदर समाधान| शिकायतदर्ज होने के अधिकतम कुछ घंटों के भीतर विद्युत समस्या का निवारण किया जाएगा। निवारण के बाद उपभोक्ताओं को काॅल करके सेवा की गुणवत्ता की जांच की जाएगी। तय सीमा से अधिक समय लगाने अथवा उपभोक्ताओं को संतुष्ट नहीं करने पर जुर्माने का भी प्रावधान किया गया है जो कि संबंधित अनुबंधित कंपनी से वसूला जाएगा।

