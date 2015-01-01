पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना कवच पाॅलिसी:अब नवजात की भी होगी काेराेना कवच पाॅलिसी,मामूली प्रीमियम पर इलाज के लिए तीन से छह लाख की रिस्क होगी कवर

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
काेराेना के बढ़ते मामलाें के बाद इंश्याेरेंस रेग्युलेटरी एंड डवलपमेंट ऑथोरिटी (इरडा) की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के तहत बीमा कंपनियाें ने काेराेना कवच एंव सुरक्षा के नाम से पाॅलिसी लॉन्च की है। काेराेना का इलाज कराने के लिए इंश्योरेंस कंपनियाें के माध्यम से अामजन पॉलिसी ले सकते हैं। इन पाॅलिसी के तहत कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेने से पहले व भर्ती रहने तथा घर में देखभाल के दाैरान इलाज व दवाइयाें पर खर्च हुई राशि का क्लेम किया जा सकता है। बीमा कंपनियाें ने अलग-अलग पॉलिसी लॉन्च की है जिसकी अवधि साढ़े तीन से साढ़े नाै माह तक की है।

साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 4 हजार रुपए है वहीं साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 6 हजार रुपए रखा गया है। साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी में 3 लाख तक वहीं साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी में 6 लाख रुपए तक का इंश्योरेंस कवर हो सकेगा। पॉलिसी खरीदने के लिए न्यूनतम उम्र 18 साल और अधिकतम उम्र 65 साल रखी गई है। जबकि बच्चाें की पाॅलिसी के लिए न्यूनतम उम्र एक दिन रखी है।

मेडिक्लेम पॉलिसी वाले भी ले सकेंगे कोरोना कवच
ऐसे लाेग जिनके पास पहले से हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी है वह भी कोरोना कवच एवं सुरक्षा पॉलिसी ले सकते हैं। वे अस्पताल में इलाज करवाकर लाभ लेते हैं तो अगले साल पहले से ली गई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी से उन्हें नो क्लेम बोनस मिलेगा, क्योंकि कोरोना कवच छोटी अवधि वाली पॉलिसी है। इस पॉलिसी के लिए पॉलिसीधारक को लंबे समय तक प्रीमियम अदा नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

कंपनियों को आईआरडीए ने कोरोना पॉलिसी जारी के निर्देश दे रखे हैं। वहीं इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां मेडिक्लेम पॉलिसी के तहत भी अस्पताल में भर्ती कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को क्लेम दे रही है। अगर कोई कंपनी इंकार करती है तो वे बीमा लोकपाल के यहां आवेदन कर सकती है।

