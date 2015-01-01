पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:बबर मगरा कच्ची बस्ती में आउट रिच चिकित्सा शिविर आयोजित, सीएमएचओ ने किया निरीक्षण

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय शहरी स्वास्थ्य मिशन के अंतर्गत मंगलवार को जैसलमेर शहर की बबर मगरा कच्ची बस्ती, वार्ड नंबर 44 में एक दिवसीय निशुल्क आउट रिच चिकित्सा शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। आयोजित शिविर का सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहू द्वारा निरीक्षण किया गया। यूपीएम विजयसिंह द्वारा आयोजित शिविर में प्रदान की जा रही सेवाओं के बारे में डाॅ. साहू को जानकारी प्रदान की गई। डाॅ. साहू ने शिविर स्थल पर सभी लोगों को मास्क व हैण्ड सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करने एवं सोश्यल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उमेश आचार्य भी साथ उपस्थित थे।

आयोजित आउट रिच शिविर में डाॅ. रजनीश कुमार खेरिया द्वारा कुल 85 मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य का परीक्षण कर निशुल्क उपचार एवं स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परामर्श सेवाएं प्रदान की गई। आउट रिच शिविर में कोरोना से बचाव व रोकथाम के साथ साथ विभागीय योजनाओं एवं कार्यक्रमों का व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार किया गया। शिविर में पोषण, बच्चों का टीकाकरण, गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसव पूर्व जांच तथा मधुमेह एवं रक्तचाप के रोगियों को आवश्यक परामर्श भी दिया गया। कैंप आयोजन में नरेंद्र कुमार चंदेल, निर्मला, कमलेश मीणा, प्रशिक्षणार्थी एएनएम, बबीता व्यास, धापू, अमित एवं अमरसिंह ने सहयोग प्रदान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें