पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:जोधपुर, जयपुर व दिल्ली जाने के लिए यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत, 10 फरवरी से शुरू होगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

जैसलमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जैसलमेर से जम्मूतवी के लिए सप्ताह में चार दिन चलेगी स्पेशल रेल

रेलवे प्रशासन ने यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए जैसलमेर से जम्मूतवी के बीच रेलसेवा शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार बाड़मेर की मालाणी व जैसलमेर की रूणिचा एक्सप्रेस का रूट दिल्ली से बढ़ाकर जम्मूतवी कर दिया गया है।

इसके बाद सप्ताह में यह रेल चार दिन जैसलमेर व तीन दिन बाड़मेर आएगी। उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के वरिष्ठ जनसम्पर्क अधिकारी गोपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि रेलवे प्रशासन ने गाड़ी संख्या 04646/04645 जम्मूतवी-जैसलमेर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल जो सप्ताह में चार दिन चलेगी। यह रेल पूरी तरह से रिजर्वेशन पर संचालित होगी।

जोधपुर, जयपुर व दिल्ली जाने के लिए सूटेबल टाइमिंग
कोरोनाकाल के बाद जैसलमेर को दूसरे शहरों से जोड़ने की इस रेल का टाइमिंग पूरी तरह से सूटेबल है। जैसलमेर से जोधपुर, जयपुर व दिल्ली आने जाने वालों के लिए इस रेल का समय पूरी तरह से अनुकूल है।

वहीं इससे पहले सिर्फ रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस व जोधपुर के लिए ही रेल सेवा शुरू हो पाई है। अब इस रेल से यात्रियों को राहत मिल जाएगी।

यह रहेगा जैसलमेर आने का रूट यह रेल 04646 जम्मूतवी-जैसलमेर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल रेल 8 फरवरी को जम्मू से रात 10.25 बजे रवाना होगी। जो अगले दिन सुबह 10.45 बजे दिल्ली, शाम 5.45 बजे जयपुर, रात 8.21 बजे मकराना, रात 9.32 बजे मेडतारोड, 10.56 बजे राई का बाग व रात 11.10 बजे जोधपुर पहुंचेगी।

इसके बाद जोधपुर से रात 11.45 बजे रवाना होकर रात 1.45 बजे फलोदी, 2.28 बजे रामदेवरा, रात 3.05 बजे पोकरण होते हुए सुबह 5.45 बजे जैसलमेर पहुंचेगी।

यह रहेगा जैसलमेर से जाने का रूट वापसी में जैसलमेर से गाड़ी संख्या 04645 जैसलमेर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल रेल 10 फरवरी को रवाना होगी। यह रेल 10 फरवरी को रात 10.45 बजे रवाना होकर 12.15 बजे पोकरण, रात 1.01 बजे रामदेवरा, रात 1.47 बजे फलोदी, होते हुए सुबह 4.10 बजे जोधपुर पहुंचेगी।

इसके बाद जोधपुर से सुबह 4.25 बजे रवाना होकर सुबह 5.45 बजे मेड़ता रोड़, सुबह 6.59 बजे मकराना, सुबह 10.20 बजे जयपुर, शाम 4.50 बजे दिल्ली होते हुए अगले दिन अलसुबह 5.40 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser