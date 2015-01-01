पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला प्रमुख का स्वागत:जनता ने भाजपा पर विश्वास किया है मैं ऋणी बनकर चुकाऊंगा: प्रतापसिंह

लाठी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जयपुर से जैसलमेर आते समय जगह-जगह जिला प्रमुख का स्वागत किया

जैसलमेर जिले के नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह सोलंकी के सोमवार को जयपुर से जैसलमेर जाते समय लाठी गांव पहुंचने पर लाठी गांव में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ने उनका गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिला प्रमुख के नेतृत्व में लाठी कस्बे से कई ग्रामीणों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ली।

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के ओबीसी जिला महामंत्री सुंदरलाल दर्जी ने बताया कि प्रतापसिंह सोलंकी सोमवार को जयपुर से जैसलमेर जाते समय लाठी गाँव रुके। इस दौरान कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार में ग्रामीणों एवं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनका गर्मजोशी से फूल माला पहनाकर भव्य स्वागत किया।

इस मौके पर भाजपा जिला प्रमुख के नेतृत्व में लाठी कस्बे में सलमान खान, दाउद खान, भाई खान सहित कई ग्रामीणों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ली। इस दौरान जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह सोलंकी ने कहा कि क्षेत्र की जनता ने भाजपा में विश्वास किया है, इसे ऋणी बनकर चुकाना है। जनता का कर्ज हमें गांव-ढाणी में विकास कर चुकाना है। समस्याओं का समाधान करना है।

तब हम जनता के विश्वास पर खरे उतरेंगे। इस दौरान भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जैसलमेर जिला अध्यक्ष चन्द्रप्रकाश शारदा ने कहां कि जनता ने हमारे ऊपर खुलकर भरोसा किया है। इस भरोसे को हम विकास,जनता की समस्या का समाधान कर जीतेंगे। भाजपा ओबीसी जिला महामंत्री सुंदरलाल दर्जी ने भाजपा की कड़ी से कड़ी मिलना बताते हुए विकास कराने की बात कही। जनता का विश्वास भी जीतने की बात कंही।

जिला परिषद के नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह मंगलवार को पोकरण पहुंचने पर स्थानीय लोगों ने फूल मालाओं से उनका स्वागत किया। नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह मंगलवार को सुबह शहर के शक्तिपीठ कालका माता मंदिर पहुंचे। इसके साथ ही जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह ने कालका माता देवी के दर्शन किए। पंडित नारायणदास शर्मा ने जिला प्रमुख का स्वागत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें