कोरोना गाइडलाइन:मतदान अधिकारी निष्पक्ष व शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चुनाव कराए व कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करें:मोदी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 के अंतर्गत प्रथम चरण में जिले की पंचायत समिति मोहनगढ़ क्षेत्र की 19 ग्राम पंचायतों तथा पंचायत समिति नाचना की 20 ग्राम पंचायतों में 23 नवंबर को सुबह 7.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होने वाले जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के मतदान के लिए सभी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने मतदान से जुड़े रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों एवं पीठासीन व मतदान अधिकारियों को कहा कि वे जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण, स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष ढंग से संपन्न कराएं। उन्होंने चुनाव के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के दिशा निर्देशों के अनुरूप कार्रवाई संपादित करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कोविड महामारी को देखते हुए सभी मतदान दलों को कोविड 19

गाइड लाइन की पालना करने के साथ ही सभी को मास्क पहननें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने एवं बार बार हाथ काे सेनेटाइजर करने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान किसी प्रकार की समस्या हो तो वे अपने सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट से संपर्क कर निदान करें।

मतदान के दिवस सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट विशेष चौकस रहें, निर्वाचन निर्देशों की अक्षरशः पालना करेंउन्होंंने सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट को निर्देश दिए कि वे मतदान के दिवस चौकस रहकर मतदान के दौरान कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखे। वहीं सतत रूप से मतदान केंद्रों का भ्रमण करते हुए समय पर सूचनाओं को संप्रेषित करेंगे। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मतदाता भी मास्क पहनकर ही मत डाले इस बात का पूरा ध्यान रखें साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना सुनिश्चित कराएं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने निर्वाचन टीम से आशा जताई कि वे पंचायत चुनाव को स्वतंत्र रूप से संपन्न कराएंगे। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विश्नोई ने सभी मतदान अधिकारियों को कहा कि वे अपना व्यवहार निष्पक्ष रखें साथ ही लोगों को उनका व्यवहार निष्पक्ष लगना चाहिए इसके साथ ही वे किसी भी प्रकार का आतिथ्य सत्कार स्वीकार नहीं करें। उन्होंने पीठासीन एवं रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों को आयोग के दिशा निर्देशों एवं कोविड गाइड लाइन की भी पालना करते हुए चुनाव संपन्न करानें को कहा।

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता प्रबंध, भयमुक्त होकर कराएं मतदान
पुलिस अधीक्षक अजयसिंह ने बताया कि जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए पुलिस द्वारा सुरक्षा के पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्र पर सुरक्षा कर्मियों की व्यवस्था रखी गई है। वहीं संवेदनशील एवं अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों पर सुरक्षाकर्मी हथियारबंद रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही पुलिस मोबाइल पार्टी भी मतदान के दिवस भ्रमण करती रहेगी। उन्होंने मतदान दलों से आह्वान किया कि वे भयमुक्त होकर इस चुनाव को संपन्न कराएं।चुनाव के लिए मतदान दल रवाना
