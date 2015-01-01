पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • Jaisalmer
  • Prime Minister Arrives In Jaisalmer, Will Celebrate Diwali With Three And A Half Hundred Jawans, Army And Air Force Jawans Will Also Be On The Spot Along With BSF

सरहद पर मोदी की दीवाली:रेत के समंदर पर 350 जवानों के साथ दीवाली मनाने पहुंचे मोदी, बीएसएफ के साथ सेना और एयरफोर्स के जवान भी मौजूद

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर जवानों को संबोधित किया।
  • प्रधानमंत्री ने जैसलमेर में लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर जवानों को संबोधित भी किया

देश के सैनिकों के साथ दीपावली मनाने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार जैसलमेर पहुंचे। मोदी सुबह करीब साढ़े नौ बजे यहां पहुंचे। एयरपोर्ट पर आर्मी, वायु सेना व बीएसएफ के अधिकारियों ने उनका स्वागत किया। इसके बाद वह लोंगेवाला पोस्ट के लिए रवाना हुए हैं। वहां उन्होंने जवानों से मुलाकात की। यहां पहले से आर्मी, एयरफोर्स व बीएसएफ की एक-एक टुकड़ी को प्रधानमंत्री के साथ दीवाली मनाने के लिए बुलाया गया है। माना जा रहा है कि करीब 350 जवान हैं।

वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन और पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

