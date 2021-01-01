पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पल्स पोलियो:जिले में दो दिन में 1 लाख 14 हजार 907 बच्चों को पिलाई पल्स पोलियो की खुराक

जैसलमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने घर-घर बच्चों को दी दो बूंद जिंदगी की

राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण अभियान के द्वितीय दिवस सोमवार को जिले में गठित टीमों ने घर घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियाे की दवा पिलाकर उन्हें हमेशा के लिए पोलियो मुक्त करवाया।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. कमलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण अभियान के द्वितीय दिवस सोमवार को जिले में गठित टीमों ने घर घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाकर उन्हें हमेशा के लिए पोलियो मुक्त करवाया।

उन्होंने बताया कि जैसलमेर जिले में राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण अभियान के प्रथम दिवस रविवार को 63 हजार 277 व द्वितीय दिवस सोमवार को 51 हजार 630 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई। इस प्रकार जिले में अभियान अंतर्गत दो दिन में 1 लाख 14 हजार 907 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई।

जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. कुणाल साहू ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण अभियान के द्वितीय दिवस सोमवार को ब्लाॅक जैसलमेर में 11 हजार 848, ब्लाॅक सम में 16 हजार 661, ब्लाॅक सांकड़ा में 18 हजार 139, जैसलमेर शहरी क्षेत्र में 3 हजार 547 व पोकरण शहरी क्षेत्र में 1 हजार 435 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि अभियान के तृतीय दिवस मंगलवार को भी जिले में गठित टीमों द्वारा घर घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई।

