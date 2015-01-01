पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखों की बिक्री:धनतेरस पर 12 करोड़ की खरीदारी, आज दीपावली पर 25 करोड़ की बिक्री की उम्मीद, बाजारों में खरीदारी का उत्साह, पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा

जैसलमेरएक घंटा पहले
जैसलमेर. धनतेरस की शाम जगमग हुआ जैसाण।

दिवाली पर्व का उत्साह जिले भर में देखने को मिल रहा है। दीपोत्सव पर लक्ष्मी माता के आगमन के साथ ही उनके स्वागत के लिए हर कोई आतुर है। जैसलमेर में उत्साह, उमंग व उल्लास के साथ दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। धनतेरस पर लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। कोरोना काल के बाद मंदे चल रहे बाजार में रौनक रही। एक दिन में 12 करोड़ की खरीदारी से व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिल उठे।वहीं शुक्रवार को रूप चतुर्दशी का पर्व भी धूमधाम से मनाया। इस पर्व पर शृंगार का महत्व होता है, जिसके चलते सुबह सुबह सज धज कर महिलाएं मंदिरों में दर्शन करने पहुंची।

शनिवार को महालक्ष्मी के पूजन के साथ ही पूरा शहर झिलमिलाएगा और घर घर रोशनी के प्रतीक दीपक जलाए जाएंगे। वहीं रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजा और सोमवार को भाई दूज का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। कोरोना के चलते राज्य सरकार द्वारा आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। जिसके चलते इस बार पटाखों की गूंज सुनाई नहीं देगी। हालांकि लोग लक्ष्मी पूजन के साथ इस बार अलग तरीके से दीपावली का त्योहार मनाएंगे।

पारंपरिक रूप से मनाई जाती है दिवाली
स्वर्णनगरी में सभ्यता व संस्कृति आज भी जीवंत है। यहां ऐसी कई परंपराएं जिनका निर्वहन त्योहारों में किया जाता है और यही परंपराएं जैसलमेर को सबसे अलग प्रदर्शित करती है। यहां हर त्योहार को परंपराओं के अनुसार ही मनाया जाता है। दीपावली को लेकर भी यहां अनूठी परंपराएं हैं। जिसमें खास तौर पर घर के प्रवेश द्वार व अन्य द्वारों पर शुभ लाभ लिखना। इसके अलावा हिंडोला भी जलाया जाता है, जिसे अंधकार पर रोशनी की जीत प्रदर्शित होती है। घर में समृद्धि के लिए हटड़ी पूजन भी किया जाता है।

यह है लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त
पंडित प्रेम श्रीमाली के अनुसार कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष तिथि अमावस्या शनिवार सुबह स्थिर वृश्चिक लग्न में 7.09 से 9.26 बजे तक, दोपहर में स्थिर कुंभ लग्न में 1.14 से 2.44 बजे तक, सांयकाल गोधूलि प्रदोष काल बेला सांय 5.45 से 8.24 बजे, स्थिर वृषभ लग्न वेला सांय 5.50 से 7.46 तक तथा अर्द्ध रात्रि स्थिर सिंह लग्न वेला मध्य रात्रि 12.17 से 2.33 बजे तक श्रेष्ठ लक्ष्मी पूजन मुहूर्त है।

