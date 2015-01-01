पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रचार:भाजपा को मजबूत करने का संकल्प करें: महंत

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में सभाओं को किया संबोधित

पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने मंगलवार को भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर सभाओं को संबोधित किया। महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने काठोडी, खींवसर, खियां, बोहा, नेहडाई, सुल्ताना, अर्जुना, डिगा व काणोद ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में प्रचार कर राष्ट्रवादी नेतृत्व को मजबूत करने की अपील की।

महंत प्रताप पुरी महाराज ने ग्रामीणों का मार्गदर्शन करते हुए कहा कि आज हमारा देश नरेंद्र मोदी जैसे राष्ट्रवादी व्यक्तित्व के नेतृत्व में विश्व में अपनी एक नई पहचान स्थापित कर रहा है। आने वाला समय दूर नहीं है जब हमें पुनः विश्व गुरु का स्थान प्राप्त होगा। महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने कहा कि जैसलमेर पंचायती राज में बरसों से एक ही परिवार का जो राज चल रहा है उसे हमें समाप्त करना है और देश के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक

जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं पहुंचा कर उसे लाभांवित करना है। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक छोटूसिंह भाटी, जिला परिषद वार्ड 1 के भाजपा उम्मीदवार भीमाराम सोढाकोर, पंचायत समिति ब्लॉक के प्रत्याशी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष आईदानसिंह भाटी, महामंत्री सवाईसिंह गोगली, जिला मंत्री गेमरसिंह गोगादे, मोहनगढ मण्डल महामंत्री जगन्नाथसिंह सांखला, पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह सुल्ताना, भैरूसिंह पोकरणा, पूर्व मण्डल अध्यक्ष किशनसिंह बोहा ने भी ग्रामीणों को संबोधित किया।

