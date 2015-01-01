पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मारक:शहीदों के त्याग और बलिदान से ही राष्ट्र सुरक्षित शहीद के नाम बनेगा राजस्व गांव व स्मारक: चौधरी

लीलसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहीद पीराराम की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर रात्रि जागरण, रक्तदान शिविर व वीरांगना सम्मान समारोह आयोजित

देश के लिए सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाले अमर शहीद पीरा राम थोरी की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर जन्मभूमि बाछड़ाऊ गांव में 23 नवंबर को एक शाम शहीद पीराराम के नाम रात्रि जागरण का आयोजन किया गया। शहीद परिवार के सम्मान में आयोजित जागरण में भजन गायक गजेंद्र राव ने भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां देकर देर रात तक लोगों के जहन में देशभक्तिमय भावना से ओतप्रोत कर दिया। जागरण में स्थानीय कलाकार रमेश सारण ने पीराराम की जीवनी का गायन किया। शहीद की प्रतिमा के समक्ष पुष्प अर्पित कर शहीद परिवार का सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में संत सहजपुरी और रुगपुरी का सानिध्य रहा।

कार्यक्रम संयोजक सरपंच प्रतिनिधि प्रेमाराम बलियारा ने बताया कि 24 नवम्बर 2019 को कश्मीर में बर्फ की वादियों में खुद को देश के लिए समर्पित करने वाले अमर शहीद पीराराम थोरी की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर भव्य रात्रि जागरण, रक्तदान, वीरांगना सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन स्थानीय वीर तेजाजी स्टेडियम बाछड़ाऊ में किया गया। इस दौरान आयोजित रात्रि जागरण में भजन सम्राट गजेंद्र राव ने ‘ये देश है वीर जवानों का, वो महाराणा प्रताप कठे, उठो जवानों बढ़ो जवानों सरीखे एक से एक बढ़कर देशभक्तिमय भजनों की प्रस्तुति से सबको देश भक्ति से ओतप्रोत कर दिया। इस दौरान स्थानीय कलाकार रमेश सारण ने भी भजनों की

शानदार प्रस्तुति दी । इस दौरान प्रेमाराम भादू ने संबोधित करते हुए राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि की कल्पना के साथ साथ शहीदों के प्रति भावनात्मक लगाव रखते हुए परिजनों को सम्बल प्रदान करने का आह्वान किया। शहीद पीराराम थोरी के परिवार के प्रति हमारा दायित्व है कि हम उनके परिवार का समय समय पर हौसला अफजाई करते रहें।

मंगलवार को वीरांगना समारोह में बोलते हुए मुख्य अतिथि राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कहा कि सीमावर्ती बाड़मेर जिला वर्तमान में देशभक्ति का सबसे बड़ा केंद्र बन गया है। आज शहीदों के त्याग और बलिदान के कारण ही हमारा राष्ट्र सुरक्षित है। इस दौरान मंत्री ने शहीद पीराराम थोरी के नाम राजस्व गांव, स्कूल का नाम और स्मारक बनाने के लिए आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें