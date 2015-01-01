पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सीएडी खाळों के ऊपर बना दी सड़क,बीआरओ की लापरवाही, किसान परेशान, अब कैसे जाएगा सिंचाई का पानी

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ के नहरी क्षेत्र में स्थित कालरा माइनर से निकले सीएडी खाळों के ऊपर सड़क बना देने से खाळे अवरुद्ध हो गए है। किसानों ने बताया कि सीमा सड़क संगठन ने किसानों के विरोध के बावजूद सीएडी खाळों के ऊपर सड़क बनाकर खाळों को पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया है। ऐसे में अब किसान सिंचाई का पानी मुरब्बों तक कैसे लेकर जाएंगे। किसानों ने बताया कि कालारा माईनर के चक संख्या 19 के पास सीमा सड़क संगठन द्वारा सड़क बनाई गई है। सड़क निर्माण के दौरान बीच में आए सीएडी खालों के ऊपर सड़क बना दी जिससे खाले पूरी तरह से बंद हो गए है।

सड़क निर्माण के दौरान किसानों ने सड़क के नीचे पाईप लगाने की बात कही थी लेकिन सीमा सड़क संगठन के अधिकारियों ने किसानों की गुहार को अनदेखा करते हुए सीएडी खालों के ऊपर सड़क बना दी और सड़क के नीचे पाईप नहीं लगाए। ऐसे में वहां खेती करने वाले किसान सिंचाई के पानी को लेकर चिंतित है कि अब मुरब्बों तक सिंचाई का पानी कैसे लेकर जाएंगे। सीमा सड़क संगठन की लापरवाही के कारण किसान खेती करने से वंचित हो रहे है और अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

