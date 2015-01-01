पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशान:रोजियों की ढाणी में आज तक नहीं बनी सड़क, लोग परेशान

मोकलसर स्टेशन4 घंटे पहले
बाड़मेर जिले के अंतिम गांव रोजियों की ढाणी में सुविधाओं का अभाव होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सिवाना क्षेत्र के अंतिम गांव रोजियों की ढाणी में सड़क सुविधा नहीं होने से आवागमन का एक भी साधन नहीं चलता है, इसलिए लोगों को पैदल मोतीसरा आकर बसों में बैठना पड़ता है। सड़क मार्ग नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों को 10 किमी पैदल चलकर बस पकड़नी पड़ रही है।

तीन सौ से अधिक आबादी वाले गांव रोजियों की ढाणी में मूलभूत सुविधाओं का टोटा बना हुआ है। डामरीकृत सड़क के अभाव में ग्रामीणों को आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मोतीसरा से रोजियों की ढाणी-खण्डप और रायथल जाने वाली ग्रेवल सड़क वर्षों से डामरीकरण का इंतजार कर रही है। ग्रेवल सड़क के दोनों और झाड़ियों के कारण रास्ता भी छोटा हो गया है। जिससे साइड देने के दौरान छोटे वाहनों को हर समय दुर्घटना का खतरा बना रहता है।सड़क सुविधा नहीं होने से यात्री वाहन गांव में नहीं आते हैं, जिससे लोगों को 10 किमी पैदल तय कर बस पकड़नी पड़ती है।
-दलपतसिंह राजपुरोहित, ग्रामीण

