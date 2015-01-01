पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जयपुर से सम के लिए कल से रोडवेज की स्लीपर एसी बस, पंद्रह घंटे में पहुंचाएगी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कल जयपुर से रात 8.30 बजे रवाना होगी बस, सैलानियों को सीधे सम पहुंचने की मिलेगी सुविधा

राजस्थान रोडवेज द्वारा आगामी पर्यटन सीजन को देखते हुए जैसलमेर व सम के लिए विशेष एसी स्लीपर बस शुरू करने का फैसला लिया गया है। जयपुर से सम के लिए बस शुक्रवार से शुरू हो जाएगी। जयपुर से रोजाना रात 8.30 बजे बस रवाना होकर अजमेर, ब्यावर, जोधपुर (वाया देचू-पोकरण), जैसलमेर के बाद सुबह करीब 11 बजे सम पहुंचेगी। सैलानियों के लिए जैसलमेर व सम पहुंचने के लिए रोडवेज द्वारा यह बस चलाई जाएगी। जिससे ना सिर्फ रोडवेज का घाटा कम हो जाएगा बल्कि सैलानियों को सीधे सम पहुंचने में सहूलियत भी रहेगी। इसके साथ ही दोपहर 4 बजे यह बस वापिस सम से रवाना होकर सुबह 6 बजे इसी रूट से जयपुर पहुंचेगी।

सम को फायदा, जैसलमेर को नुकसान | रोड़वेज की नई बस सेवा शुरू करने से रोडवेज व सैलानियों को तो फायदा होगा ही। लेकिन इसका सीधा फायदा सम के रिसोर्ट संचालकों को मिलेगा। हालांकि सम के रिसोर्ट संचालकों द्वारा सैलानियों को सीधे सम बुलाने के ही प्रयास किए जाते है। लेकिन अब रोडवेज की सीधी बस सेवा शुरू होने से सैलानियों का जैसलमेर में ठहराव कम हो जाएगा। आमतौर पर सैलानी पहले जैसलमेर व उसके बाद सम घूमने जाते थे। लेकिन सीधी बस सेवा शुरू होने से सैलानी सीधे सम व सम से ही जयपुर के लिए वापिस रवाना हो जाएंगे।

जयपुर से जैसलमेर के लिए 780 व सम के लिए 830 रुपए रहेगा किराया
हालांकि जैसलमेर से जयपुर के बीच निजी व रोडवेज की बसों का संचालन हो रहा है। लेकिन रोडवेज की यह एकमात्र सेवा एयरकंडीशनर होने से इस बस से रोडवेज को फायदे की पूरी संभावना है। इसके साथ ही जैसलमेर व सम जाने वाले यात्रियों के रास्ते में होने वाली विभिन्न परेशानियों से भी पूरी तरह से निजात मिल जाएगी। जयपुर के सिंधी कैंप बस स्टैंड से रोडवेज की बस रवाना होगी। इसके लिए रोडवेज द्वारा जैसलमेर तक 780 व सम तक के लिए 830 रुपए किराया फिक्स किया गया है। इसके साथ ही यह बस सेवा शुरू होने से जोधपुर-जयपुर के बीच चलने वाली वॉल्वो बस का समय भी बदल दिया गया है। जोधपुर से जयपुर के लिए अब बस रात 10 बजे रवाना होगी।

जैसलमेर में आगामी पर्यटन सीजन देखते हुए रोडवेज द्वारा यह बस सेवा शुरू की गई है। जो सैलानियों व रोडवेज के साथ साथ जैसलमेर के लिए काफी फायदेमंद साबित होगा। सर्दी का मौसम होने से सैलानियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए रोडवेज द्वारा कम किराए में एसी बस के संचालन का निर्णय लिया गया है। शुक्रवार को जयपुर से रवाना होकर बस शनिवार को जैसलमेर पहुंच जाएगी। इसके बाद इस बस का लगातार संचालन जारी रहेगा।
ओमप्रकाश पूनिया, मुख्य प्रबंधक, रोड़वेज

