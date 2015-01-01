पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवण घास:दायरे सिमटने के कारण विलुप्त होने के कगार पर है सेवण घास

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
गांव के आसपास के गांव धौलिया, भादरिया, सोढाकोर, डेलासर, भादरिया पर स्थित धोरों पर लहलहाने वाली सेवण घास अब विलुप्त होने के कगार पर है। किंग ऑफ डेजर्ट के नाम से मशहूर यह घास मरुस्थल में वर्षों पूर्व पशुधन का मुख्य आहार रही है। इसके सिमटते दायरे का प्रभाव पशुधन के स्वास्थ्य पर स्पष्ट दिखाई देने लगा है। जानकारों के अनुसार सेवण घास पशुधन के लिए सबसे पौष्टिक आहार होता है, लेकिन इसकी उपलब्धता दिनोंदिन दुर्लभ होती जा रही है।

सेवण घास के प्रति सरकार किसानों की उदासीनता के चलते धीरे-धीरे यह अपना वजूद खोती जा रही है। वर्षों पूर्व ओरण, गोचर चारागाहों में सेवण घास बहुतायत में पाई जाती थी। खेती करने में आधुनिक मशीनरी का चलन बढ़ने के साथ ही जहां पैदावार बढ़ी है, वहीं सेवण घास को इससे नुकसान भी हुआ है। वर्तमान में मशीनरी से बुवाई करने से साल दर साल सेवण घास अन्य खरपतवार की जड़ें समाप्त होती जा रही है। दिनोंदिन हो रहे अतिक्रमणों के कारण सिकुड़ते चारागाह रही सही कसर पूरी कर रहे हैं। पूर्व में सेवण घास के बहुतायत में होने से वर्ष पर्यंत पशुओं के लिए चारे की व्यवस्था करने की दिक्कत नहीं थी, मगर अब स्थितियां इसके ठीक उलट हो गई हैं।

चारागाहों की अनदेखी के चलते इस घास का एरिया अब बहुत कम बचा, दिक्कत

सेवण घास की उपयोगिता को देखते हुए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार ने विगत सालों में इसके संरक्षण के लिए प्रयास भी शुरू किए हैं। लेकिन यह प्रयास प्राकृतिक रूप से बने मैदानों में नहीं होने से पूरी तरह से सफल नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। सेवण को बचाने के लिए वन विभाग, कृषि अनुसंधान विभाग कृषि विभाग अब तक करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी वो सफलता हासिल नहीं कर पाए हैं, जो वर्षों पूर्व प्रकृति हमें निशुल्क प्रदान करती थी।

अनदेखी से बने यह हालात लाठी सहित धोलिया, भादरिया, सोढाकोर, डेलासर, लोहटा, रतन कि बस्सी सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में सेवण के सिमटते दायरे का कारण सेवण की उपयोगिता की अनदेखी करने को माना जा रहा है। शुष्क क्षेत्रों में पाई जाने वाली सेवण घास चारागाहों की अनदेखी के चलते इस घास का एरिया अब बहुत कम बचा है। पूर्व में पशु आधारित खेती जीवनयापन का मुख्य स्रोत थी, लेकिन अब प्राकृतिक रूप से उगे घास के मैदानों में भी व्यापारिक खेती का प्रचलन शुरू होने के बाद से सेवण घास के चारागाहों का दायरा दिन दिन सिमटता जा रहा है।

बहुपयोगी हैं सेवण घास
एकबार पनपने के बाद ‘बूठें’ का स्वरूप ले लेता हैं, जो कि अनंत काल तक शुष्क क्षेत्र में पौष्टिक स्वादिष्ट चारे का उत्पादन देने में सक्षम होता है। यह घास रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र में पालतू पशुओं गाय, भैंस, भेड़, बकरी,ऊंट वन्य पशुओं का प्रकृति जन्य पौष्टिक आहार है। अकाल के समय पोषक तत्वों के स्रोत के रूप में सेवण घास दुधारू पशुओं के लिए वरदान हैं, क्योंकि इस घास में 7 से 11 प्रतिशत प्रोटीन की मात्रा उनकी तात्कालिक जरूरतों को पूरा करती हैं। सेवण को काटकर ‘साईलेज’ बनाकर पोषक तत्वों में कमी लाए बिना कई वर्षों तक उपयोग में लिया जा सकता हैं।

