धर्म समाज:सोमवती अमावस्या कल,5 ग्रहों का विशेष संयोग, दान और पूजा से मिलेगा अनंत फल

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
14 दिसंबर को पंचग्रही योग में सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण भी है इसके बाद सूर्य अपनी राशि भी बदलेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य के मुताबिक सोमवती अमावस्या पर वृश्चिक राशि में सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र और केतु रहेंगे। ग्रहों की इस विशेष संयोग में किए गए स्नान, दान और पूजा-पाठ का विशेष फल मिलता है। सोमवती अमावस्या पर पितरों की संतुष्टि के लिए विशेष पूजा और तर्पण करना चाहिए। अमावस्या पर सूर्य और चंद्रमा एक ही राशि में स्थित होते हैं।

इस तिथि को ग्रंथों में पर्व कहा गया है। इस दिन अनुष्ठानों का भी बहुत महत्व होता है। अगहन महीने की अमावस्या पर तीर्थ स्नान और दान के साथ ही शंख से भगवान कृष्ण का अभिषेक और उनकी विशेष पूजा करनी चाहिए। शास्त्रों में इसे अश्वत्थ प्रदक्षिणा व्रत की भी संज्ञा दी गई है। अश्वत्थ यानि पीपल का पेड़। इस दिन शादीशुदा महिलाओं द्वारा पीपल के पेड़ की दूध, जल, पुष्प, अक्षत और चंदन से पूजा कर पेड़ के चारों ओर सूत का धागा लपेट कर परिक्रमा करने का विधान है।

भारत में नहीं दिखेगा सूर्य ग्रहण, सूतक भी नहीं 14 दिसंबर को सूर्य ग्रहण के रूप में इस साल का आखिरी ग्रहण भी होगा। ग्रहण पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। लेकिन ये भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इस वजह से इसका प्रभाव नहीं होने से सूतक काल नहीं माना जाएगा। ये ग्रहण अफ्रीका के दक्षिणी भाग, दक्षिण अमेरिका, प्रशांत महासागर, अटलांटिक और हिंद महासागर और अंटार्कटिका क्षेत्र में प्रभावी रहेगा। इस साल कुल 6 ग्रहण थे। 4 चंद्र ग्रहण और 2 सूर्य ग्रहण।

इस दिन जरूरतमंद लोगों को करना चाहिए दान-पुण्य
पंडितों का कहना है कि सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र और केतु वृश्चिक राशि में होने पर इस बार सोमवती अमावस्या पर किए गए दान का अनंत पुण्य प्राप्त होगा। इस अमावस्या पर अपने पितरों के निमित्त उनको सद्गति प्राप्ति हेतु घर में पितृदोष की शांति के लिए अपनी यथा शक्ति और सामर्थ्य के अनुसार बरगद, पीपल, तुलसी और आम के पौधे लगाने चाहिए। इस दिन जरूरतमंद लोगों को ऊनी कपड़ों का भी दान करने से दान का महत्व कई गुना बढ़ जाएगा।

व्रत पूजन से आरोग्यता समृद्धि विद्या की होती है प्राप्ति
महिलाएं अपने पतियों के दीर्घायु कामना के लिए व्रत का विधान है। इस दिन श्रद्धापूर्वक किए गए व्रत पूजन से समृद्धि विद्या की प्राप्ति होती है। जिनके विवाह में विलम्ब हो रहा है या विवाह में अर्चन उत्पन्न हो रही हैं उन्हें इस व्रत को अवश्य करना चाहिए।

