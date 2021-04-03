पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:फल व सब्जी मंडी के व्यापारियों की आज हड़ताल

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • सब्जी मंडी के सचिव पर व्यापारियों के अनुज्ञा पत्र स्थगित करने का आरोप, कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

जैसलमेर की सब्जी मंडी में मंडी सचिव द्वारा पक्षपात व नियमों के विरूद्ध व्यापारियों के अनुज्ञा पत्र स्थगित करने को लेकर मंडी व्यापारियों में रोष गहरा गया है। इसे लेकर मंडी व्यापारियों ने शुक्रवार से मंडी में व्यापार बंद करते हुए हड़ताल का ऐलान किया है।

इसको लेकर मंडी व्यापारियों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा है। जिसमें व्यापारियों ने बताया कि मण्डी प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापारियों के साथ दोहरा व्यवहार किया जा रहा है। मण्डी में प्रशासन द्वारा कुछ व्यापारियों से मनमाने तरीके से कृषक कल्याण शुल्क वसूला जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही कृषक कल्याण शुल्क जमा करवाने के बावजूद नियमों से बाहर जाकर मंडी प्रशासन द्वारा अनुज्ञापत्र चौदह दिन के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया है।

इससे व्यापारियों को आर्थिक व मानसिक परेशानी से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। इसके साथ अन्य विभिन्न परेशानियों को लेकर मंडी व्यापारियों ने हड़ताल का ऐलान किया है। शुक्रवार से मंडी में हड़ताल होने से आमजन को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। मंडी बंद रहने से अब जैसलमेर में सब्जियां व फल नहीं आएंगे। जिससे पहले से महंगे दामों की मार झेल रहे आमजन को अब सब्जियां नहीं मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही शहर के रेस्टॉरेंट व होटल संचालकों को भी खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

सचिव पर मनमर्जी से अनुज्ञा पत्र स्थिगत करने का आरोप
फल सब्जी मण्डी समिति द्वारा मंडी सचिव पर मनमानी के भी आरोप लगाए गए हैं। मंडी के पदाधिकारियों ने आरोप लगाया कि मंडी सचिव द्वारा व्यापारियों से मनमाने रूप से कृषक कल्याण शुल्क लगाया गया है। इसके बाद भी व्यापारियों द्वारा कृषक कल्याण शुल्क जमा करवाने के बावजूद मंडी सचिव द्वारा अपनी मनमानी करते हुए नियमों से बाहर जाकर व्यापारियों के अनुज्ञापत्र स्थगित कर दिए गए हैं।

सचिव व्यापारियों को परेशान कर रहा है। अपनी मनमानी करते हुए कभी भी प्लेटफॉर्म खाली करवा देते है। सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी हटवाने का प्रयास कर रहे है। इसके साथ ही मण्डी के व्यापारियों को पानी, शौचालय व कैंटीन की सुविधा नहीं दी जा रही है। जिससे व्यापारी पूरी तरह से त्रस्त हो गए है। इस संबंध में कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देने के साथ ही हड़ताल का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। जब तक सचिव को हटाकर व्यापारियों की समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जाएगा तब तक हड़ताल जारी रहेगी। -जेठाराम माली, सचिव, फल सब्जी मण्डी समिति

