शिक्षकों का विरोध:दीपावली के अवकाश में शिक्षकों का रखा प्रशिक्षण, दूसरे जिले के शिक्षक घरों को गए

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • चुनाव के लिए प्रशिक्षण दीपावली के बाद रखने की मांग

जैसलमेर में कार्यरत शिक्षकों के सामने दीपावली की छुट्टियों की अजीब स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। सरकार द्वारा 7 से 16 नवंबर तक दीपावली का अवकाश घोषित कर दिया गया था। इसमें दूसरे जिले के मूलनिवासी शिक्षक जैसलमेर में कार्यरत थे। वे अपने घरों की ओर रवाना हो गए है। लेकिन अब उन्हें अपने जिले से वापिस जैसलमेर आना पड़ेगा।

इसके बाद वे दीपावली पर अपने घर नहीं होंगे। जिससे शिक्षकों में रोष व्याप्त हो गया है। शिक्षकों द्वारा चुनाव प्रशिक्षण को 16 नवंबर के बाद करवाने की मांग की जा रही है। जिला निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा 11 व 12 तथा 16 व 18 नवंबर को चुनाव संबंधी प्रशिक्षण रखे गए है। जिससे अब शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने के लिए वापिस जैसलमेर आना पड़ेगा। शिक्षकों का कहना है कि त्योहार पर प्रशिक्षण रखने का फैसला गलत है। अब इसे आगे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। ताकि दोनों काम हो सकें

7 से 16 नवंबर तक दीपावली का अवकाश, बाहर गए शिक्षकों का लौटना मुश्किल

खिसक सकते है चुनाव कार्य के प्रशिक्षण
शिक्षकों का इस संबंध में विरोध कर प्रशिक्षण को आगे करवाने की मांग है। शिक्षकों का कहना है कि चुनाव जरूर महत्वपूर्ण है लेकिन एकबार शिक्षक अपने घरों के लिए रवाना भी हो चुके है। ऐसे में उन्हें वापिस आना पड़ेगा और दीपावली तक वे वापिस नहीं पहुंच सकेंगे। इस स्थिति में प्रशिक्षण आगे खिसका कर आयोजित करवाएं जा सकते है। जिसमें शिक्षक पहुंच जाएंगे और प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर चुनाव संपन्न भी करवा लेंगे। जैसलमेर में पंचायती राज के चुनाव का पहला चरण 23 नवंबर को होगा।

इस बार दूसरे जिलों के रहवासी शिक्षक दीपावली जैसे पर्व पर अपने घर पर नहीं होंगे। हालांकि शिक्षक एकबारगी अपने घर पहुंच गए है लेकिन उन्हें प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने के लिए वापिस जैसलमेर आना पड़ेगा। जैसलमेर आने के बाद वापिस घर जाना मुश्किल है। जिससे शिक्षकों में चुनाव प्रशिक्षण को लेकर रोष व्याप्त हो गया है।

^शिक्षक कोविड के समय से लगातार फील्ड में रहकर अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे है। इस बार कोरोनाकाल के चलते शिक्षकों को ग्रीष्मावकाश भी नहीं मिला। जबकि उस विकट परिस्थिति में शिक्षकों ने अपने मूल काम से हटकर सेवाएं दी। पंचायत के चुनाव बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है लेकिन प्रशिक्षण की तारीखों को स्थगित कर आगे किया जा सकता है।
प्रकाश विश्नोई, प्रदेश मंत्री, राजस्थान शिक्षक एवं पंचायती राज कर्मचारी संघ

