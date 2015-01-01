पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:दुर्ग के प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र में अवैध निर्माण रोकने के लिए अस्थायी पुलिस चौकी बनी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • दिन-रात काम करेगी पुलिस चौकी, 1 हैडकांस्टेबल व 5 कांस्टेबल तैनात

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी के निर्देश पर जैसलमेर दुर्ग के प्रतिषिद्ध क्षेत्र में करवाए जा रहे अवैध निर्माण तथा अवैध भवन निर्माण सामग्री के परिवहन को रोके जाने के लिए दुर्ग की प्रथम प्रोल के अन्दर अस्थाई पुलिस चौकी की स्थापना की गई है। यह 24 घंटे सुरक्षा तथा कानून व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करेगी।

जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. अजयसिंह द्वारा आदेश से स्थापित इस पुलिस चौकी के लिए पुलिस बल लगाया गया है। इसमें एक हैड कांस्टेबल सहित 5 कांस्टेबल नियुक्त किए गए हैं। यह पुलिस चौकी पुलिस थाना कोतवाली के थानाधिकारी के निर्देशन में कार्य करेगी।

यह है प्रावधान गौरतलब है कि जैसलमेर दुर्ग में अनधिकृत निर्माण को रोके जाने के लिए राज्य सरकार के स्तर पर मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में इस आशय का निर्णय लिए जाने के साथ ही राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर द्वारा पारित निर्णय के मद्देनजर कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक को इस बारे में निर्देशित किया था। इसी पर जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने पुलिस चौकी स्थापित करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

राष्ट्रीय केन्द्रीय संरक्षित स्मारक महत्व के जैसलमेर दुर्ग के संरक्षित क्षेत्र में अनाधिकृत रूप से किए जा रहे निर्माण को रोके जाने व प्राचीन संस्मारक तथा पुरातत्वीय स्थल और अवशेष अधिनियम 1958 के प्रावधानों के मद्देनजर जैसलमेर दुर्ग में अनाधिकृत निर्माण कार्य रोके जाने की व्यवस्था आदेशित की हुई है।

जैसलमेर दुर्ग के प्रतिषिद्ध क्षेत्र में करवाए जा रहे अवैध निर्माण को रोके जाने के लिए भवन निर्माण सामग्री के परिवहन को रोका जाएगा। केवल सक्षम स्तर से जारी अनुमति संबंधी भवन निर्माण सामग्री को ही प्रवेश के लिए अनुमत किया जाएगा।

