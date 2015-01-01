पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानकारी:डीएपी के असली दानाें का रंग भूरे, काले व बादामी, आसानी से नाखून से नहीं टूटते

लाठी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाठी क्षेत्र में किसानों और ग्रामीणों को नकली कृषि उत्पादों के संबंध में किसानों को दी जानकारी

क्षेत्र के भोले भाले किसानों और ग्रामीणों को नकली कृषि उत्पादों से ठगने की बढ़ती घटनाओं को देखते हुए एवं किसानों को असली ओर नकली उत्पादों के बीच अंतर से जागरूक करने के लिए उत्तम एग्रिक्लिनीक, चांधन के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहर सिंह भाटी ने भैरवा गांव में किसानों के सहयोग से किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया। उत्तम एग्रिक्लिनीक के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहरसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि गत दिनों में कुछ लोगों द्वारा किसानों को डीएपी के नाम पर नकली डीएपी बेचा गया, कुछ लोग गाड़ी में कट्टे डालकर खेत-खेत जाकर किसानों को डीएपी के नाम पर बेचते रहे थे और किसान भी जागरूकता कि कमी कि वजह से उनसे वो कट्टे खरीद लेते पर जब उस कट्टे का उपयोग करते तो उन्हें गलती का अहसास होता।

उत्तम एग्रिक्लिनीक के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहरसिंह भाटी को जब इस घटना की जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने शनिवार किसानों को जागरूक करने के लिए किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया। उत्तम एग्रीक्लीनिक चांधन के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहरसिंह भाटी ने किसान चौपाल में बताया कि डीएपी असली है या नकली, इसकी पहचान करने के लिए किसान डीएपी के कुछ दानों को लेकर उसमें थोड़ा चूना मिलाकर मसले यदि इससे तेज गंध आए जिसे सूंघना मुश्किल हो जाए तो समझ लो कि डीएपी असली है। भाटी ने बताया कि इसके अलावा डीएपी के कुछ दाने को धीमी आंच के तवे पर रखने से यदि वे दाने फूल जाते हैं तो समझ जाना चाहिए कि डीएपी असली है।

उत्तम एग्रीक्लीनिक के डॉ. भाटी ने किसानों को आंखों से देखकर असली डीएपी की पहचान के लक्षण बताते हुए बताया कि असली डीएपी के दाने कठोर, भूरे काले एवं बादामी रंग के होते हैं ओर नाखून से आसानी से टूटते नहीं है, इन सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखने से किसान नकली डीएपी के उपयोग से दूर रह सकते हैं और खेती में उत्पादन को बढ़ा सकते हैं, क्यूंकि नकली डीएपी कीमत में किसान को सस्ती पड़ती है पर उत्पादन में कमी करती है। इस मौके पर उपस्थित किसान भाखरसिंह,चुतरसिंह, मेहताबसिंह, आईदानसिंह, कल्याणसिंह, पूनमसिंह, नाथूसिंह, प्रेमसिंह, सुदमाराम, उगाराम, जोगनाथ व चंदनसिंह उपस्थित थे।

क्षेत्र के भोले भाले किसानों ओर ग्रामीणों को नकली कृषि उत्पादों से ठगने की बढ़ती घटनाओं को देखते हुए एवं किसानों को असली ओर नकली उत्पादों के बीच अंतर से जागरूक करने के लिए उत्तम एग्रिक्लिनीक, चांधन के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहर सिंह भाटी ने भैरवा गांव में किसानों के सहयोग से किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया।

उत्तम एग्रिक्लिनीक के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहरसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि गत दिनों में कुछ लोगों द्वारा किसानों को डीएपी के नाम पर नकली डीएपी बेचा गया, कुछ लोग गाड़ी में कट्टे डालकर खेत-खेत जाकर किसानों को डीएपी के नाम पर बेचते रहे थे और किसान भी जागरूकता कि कमी कि वजह से उनसे वो कट्टे खरीद लेते पर जब उस कट्टे का उपयोग करते तो उन्हें गलती का अहसास होता। उत्तम एग्रिक्लिनीक के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनोहरसिंह भाटी को जब इस घटना की जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने शनिवार किसानों को जागरूक करने के लिए किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें