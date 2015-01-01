पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सरकार के मानकों पर खरा उतरा जिला अस्पताल का प्रसव कक्ष,विशेषज्ञों की राज्य स्तरीय टीम ने किया जवाहर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
लगातार व्यापक सुधार एवं विकास की गतिविधियों के चलते जैसलमेर का जिला अस्पताल अब नई पहचान बनाने की ओर छलांग लगाने लगा है। कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी की पहल पर जवाहर अस्पताल को बेहतर अस्पताल के रूप में परिवर्तित करने के लिए पिछले दो माह से निरंतर प्रयास जारी हैं और इसी का नतीजा है कि जैसलमेर का जिला अस्पताल नए रूप-रंग और नवाचारों के साथ पहले से अधिक बेहतर सेवाएं दे रहा है। अस्पताल की सेवाओं और सुविधाओं के क्षेत्र में नए आयाम स्थापित होने लगे हैं।

अस्पताल के प्रसव कक्ष का मूल्यांकन करने आई राज्य सरकार की टीम ने भी चिकित्सालय सुधार एवं विकास गतिविधियों की सराहना की। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के परियोजना निदेशक मातृ स्वास्थ्य डॉ तरुण चौधरी के नेतृत्व में आई टीम में विशेषज्ञों के रूप में क्षितिज गौरांग एवं प्रदीप सिनसिंवार ने दो दिन तक जिला अस्पताल के प्रसव कक्ष के संसाधनों, सेवाओं व सुविधाओं के साथ ही इसमें कार्यरत स्टाफ का गहनता से मूल्यांकन किया। तमाम प्रकार के तकनीकी और भौतिक निरीक्षण एवं परीक्षणों के बाद अस्पताल का यह प्रसव कक्ष राज्य सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित सभी मानकों पर खरा उतरा।

राज्य स्तर पर मूल्यांकन में खरे उतरने तथा प्रदेश में प्रसव कक्ष की विशिष्ट पहचान बनाने के लिए कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ कुणाल साहू तथा प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ जेआर पंवार ने जिला अस्पताल, यूएनएफपीए तथा प्रसव कक्ष की टीम को बधाई दी है और जैसलमेर को प्राप्त इस उपलब्धि के लिए आभार जताया है।

