पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दमकल:आग लगने के दो घंटे बाद नहीं पहुंची दमकल, सामान जला

धोलानाडा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत अर्जुन की ढाणी के नवलासर गांव की सारणों की ढाणी में स्थित एक घर में आगजनी से झोंपा जलकर राख हो गया। सारणों की ढाणी निवासी हनुमानराम पुत्र हिम्मताराम की ढाणी में बिजली के तार शॉर्ट-सर्किट होने से आग लगी और कुछ ही देर में लपटों ने झोंपे को घेर लिया। ग्रामीणों ने पानी व रेत डालकर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन अाग बेकाबू हो गई। करीब आधे घंटे में झोंपा व उसमें रखा

अनाज, घरेलू सामान व नकदी जलकर नष्ट हुए। सूचना मिलने पर पटवारी मौके पर पहुंचा और मौका मुआयना कर रिपोर्ट तैयार की। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आग लगने पर कंट्रोल रूम सूचना दी गई, लेकिन दो घंटे बाद भी दमकल नहीं पहुंची। आस-पास में 50 किमी की परिधि में दमकल नहीं होने से आगजनी की घटना होने पर आग पर काबू पाना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें