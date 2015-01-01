पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Barmer
  Jaisalmer
  • The Indian Army Fought The War With Pakistan On The Border Of Jaisalmer, Longwala Was Built As A Graveyard Of Pak Soldiers, For The Second Time India Defeated Pakistan.

विजय दिवस आज:जैसलमेर के बॉर्डर पर भारतीय सेना ने पाक से लड़ा था युद्ध, पाक सैनिकों की कब्रगाह बना था लोंगेवाला, दूसरी बार भारत ने पाक को हराया

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत-पाक युद्ध 1971 में दुश्मनों के 250 टैंक नष्ट किए, छाछरों तक पहुंची थी सेना
  • पाक के जीओसी ले. जनरल ए.के. नियाजी ने 91 हजार सैनिकों के साथ भारतीय सेना के जीओसी ले. जनरल अरोड़ा के सामने किया था आत्मसमर्पण

16 दिसंबर 1971 का दिन भारत के लिए गौरवमयी दिन था। जब एक तरफ पाकिस्तान के जीओसी ले. जनरल ए.के. नियाजी ने अपने 91 हजार सैनिकों के साथ भारतीय सेना के पूर्वी कमान के जीओसी ले. जनरल जगजीतसिंह अरोड़ा के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण किया था और दूसरी तरफ जैसलमेर से लगती सीमा पर लोंगेवाला क्षेत्र में पाक सेना के टैंकों का भारतीय जांबाजों ने कब्रगाह बना दिया था।चार दिसंबर 1971 को पाकिस्तान ने अपने नापाक इरादों के चलते भारत की सीमा पर हमला बोल दिया था। पाक सेना की मंशा थी कि रात को हमला किया और सुबह जैसलमेर व दोपहर में जोधपुर पहुंचकर अगले दिन दिल्ली तक पहुंच जाएं।

लेकिन उन्हें अंदाजा नहीं था कि लोंगेवाला से लगती सीमा पर भले ही सैनिकों की संख्या कम थी लेकिन उनके हौसले किसी दुश्मन को पस्त करने के लिए बहुत ज्यादा थे। इन्हीं हौसलों की बानगी थी कि टैंक और पैदल रेजीमेंट व पूरे संसाधनों के साथ लोंगेवाला सीमा पर पहुंची पाक सेना को उल्टे पांव ही लौटना पड़ा।

उस दौरान पाक सेना ने जिस सीमा चौकी पर हमला किया था वहां पर भारतीय सेना की पंजाब रेजिमेंट के केवल 120 जवान ही तैनात थे और उनके पास पाक सेना से निपटने के हथियार भी सीमित थे लेकिन सीमित हथियारों के बावजूद जांबाज सैनिकों ने पाक सैनिकों को करारा जवाब दिया। इस युद्ध में भारतीय वायुसेना ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई।

भारतीय लड़ाकू विमान मार्फन ने दुश्मन पर कहर बरपाते हुए उनके सैकड़ों टैंक रेगिस्तान में नेस्तनाबूद कर दिए। आज भी लोंगेवाला में इस युद्ध के निशान भारतीय जांबाजों की वीरता की कहानी बयां कर रहे हैं।

पाकिस्तान की 38 बलोच ने आधी रात को सीमा स्तंभ 638 के नजदीक भारतीय क्षेत्र में प्रवेश करते हुए लोंगेवाला सीमा चौकियों पर टैंकों से हमला कर दिया था। इसके अलावा कुछ टैंक उसी समय आसूतार चौकी की तरफ बढ़ रहे थे। लेकिन भारतीय टैंकों ने इसका करारा जवाब दिया। इसके साथ ही भारतीय वायुसेना के जांबाजों ने लोंगेवाला व आसूतार क्षेत्र में पाकिस्तान के 250 से ज्यादा टैंकों को नष्ट कर दिया था।

आज भी मौजूद है पाकिस्तानी टैंक, वॉर म्यूजियम व विजय स्तंभ गौरवशाली इतिहास के प्रतीक
भारतीय सेना ने 1971 के भारत पाक युद्ध का जीवंत चित्रण करने के लिए शहर से 12 किमी दूर वॉर म्यूजियम और लोंगेवाला में युद्ध स्थल पर युद्ध स्मारक बनाया है। इन स्थानों पर पाकिस्तानी टैंकों के साथ भारतीय जवानों के हथियार, आरसीएल व हंटर विमान भी प्रदर्शित किए हुए हैं।

यहां पर 15 मिनट की वीडियो फिल्म भी दिखाई जाती है जिसमें सेना के इस युद्ध का जीवंत प्रदर्शन होता है। इसी दिन तनोट माता मंदिर में और जैसलमेर शहर में विजय स्तंभ का निर्माण किया गया था। विजय स्तंभ गौरवशाली इतिहास हैं। जो यहां आने वाले सैलानियों को 1971 के युद्ध में सेना के जवानों द्वारा किए गए वीरता के प्रदर्शन को बताते है।

तनोट माता का चमत्कार तनोट माता मंदिर भी भारत पाक 1965 व 1971 के युद्धों के बाद विख्यात हो गया। माता के चमत्कार के चलते पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों द्वारा फैंके गए बम फटे नहीं और सेना को तनोट में ही जीवित पड़े मिले। सेना ने कुछ बमों को आज भी मंदिर में प्रदर्शित कर रखा है।

