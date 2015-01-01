पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐच्छिक अवकाश:2021 में 241 दिन ही खुलेंगे दफ्तर, साल में रहेगी 124 छुट्टियां,अगले साल 29 सार्वजनिक और 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश, 103 दिन शनिवार-रविवार

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य सरकार ने साल 2021 में राज्य के सरकारी कार्यालय में सार्वजनिक अवकाश संबंधी नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। नए साल में राजस्थान के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को शनिवार-रविवार समेत कुल 124 छुट्टियां मिलेंगी। यही नहीं 2021 में 365 दिन में से केवल 241 दिन ही सरकारी दफ्तर खुलेंगे। कार्यालयों में 103 दिन केवल शनिवार-रविवार के ही सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेंगे। अलग से 30 सार्वजनिक अवकाश सरकार की तरफ से घोषित किए हैं। 14 मई को परशुराम जयंती और ईद उल फितर एक ही दिन होने से एक सार्वजनिक अवकाश होगा। 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में 8 शनिवार-रविवार को है।

ऐसे में घोषित 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में से 21 दिन ही रहेंगे। विशिष्ट शासन सचिव सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ग्रुप-6 ने वर्ष 2021 का कैलेंडर जारी करते हुए नए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक छुट्टियां तो 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित किए हैं। वर्ष के सभी शनिवार-रविवार का सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। ऐच्छिक अवकाशों की सूची में से कोई भी 2 अवकाश प्रत्येक कार्मिक चुनकर उपयोग कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें