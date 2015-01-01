पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी बैठकें:कांग्रेस के दोनों गुट एक दूसरे को हराने की कोशिश में भाजपा को कांग्रेस की गुटबाजी सेे फायदे की उम्मीद

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जिला प्रमुख की कुर्सी का संघर्ष
  • जिला परिषद के वार्ड 11 पर टिकी पूरे क्षेत्र की निगाहें, केन्द्रीय और केबिनेट मंत्री भी ले रहे हैं चुनावी बैठकें

पिछले लम्बे समय से कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी चल रही है। इसी गुटबाजी को लेकर कई तरह के कयास लगाए जाते रहे हैं लेकिन इस बार यह लड़ाई बड़े युद्ध के रूप में तब्दील हो चुकी है। पहले चरण के चुनावों में यह स्पष्ट हो गया कि ये कांग्रेस के दोनों धड़े जिला प्रमुख की दौड़ को लेकर एक दूसरे को हराने की भी कोशिश कर रहे हैं। पहले चरण में मोहनगढ़ व नाचना समिति के चुनाव थे।

दोनों ही गुटों की एक-एक समिति थी। चुनाव के दौरान मतदाताओं का रुझान कुछ इस तरह से सामने आया कि नाचना में तो मुस्लिम मेघवाल गठबंधन पूरी तरह से टूटा नजर आया। वहीं मोहनगढ़ समिति के कुछ ब्लॉक में बागियों के प्रति कांग्रेसी मतदाताओं का समर्थन देखने को मिला।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड नं. 7 में विधायक रूपाराम के पुत्र हरीश धनदे कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी है। इस वार्ड को फकीर परिवार का वार्ड माना जाता रहा है। पहले चरण में इस वार्ड की तीन पंचायतें हड्डा, काणोद व ताड़ाना में वोट पड़े। हड़्डा व काणोद में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के प्रति थोड़ा बहुत रुझान देखने को मिला। कांग्रेसी वोटर निर्दलीय के साथ खड़े दिखे।

आगामी तीन चरणों को लेकर कांग्रेस के दो पक्षों में टकराव, भाजपा नेताओं ने झौंकी पूरी ताकत

भाजपा को कांग्रेस की लड़ाई से फायदे की आस
पहले चरण में भाजपा ने चुनाव प्रचार तो जमकर किया और दो दो केन्द्रीय मंत्री भी चुनाव प्रचार में पहुंचे। लेकिन मतदान के दिन वोटरों को मतदान केन्द्र तक लाने के लिए ठोस प्रयास नहीं किए। ऐसे में शुरूआती रुझान तो यही आ रहा है कि भाजपा केवल कांग्रेस की लड़ाई के भरोसे है और उन्हें लगता है कि इनकी लड़ाई में हमारी जीत होगी। कांग्रेस के मतदाताओं में बिखराव का सीधा फायदा तो भाजपा को होता नजर आ रहा है। आगामी तीन चरणों के चुनाव होंगे।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड न. 3 में भी खतरा कम नहीं
वार्ड नं. 3 से विधायक रूपाराम की बेटी अंजना मेघवाल चुनाव मैदान में है और उसे भी खतरा कम नहीं है। यह सीट भी फकीर परिवार की परंपरागत सीट मानी जाती है। यहां 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मतदाता मुस्लिम है। हालांकि एससी के मतदाता भी है और भाजपा का उम्मीदवार भी नहीं है। जिससे अंजना मजबूत स्थिति में तो है मगर फकीर परिवार किस हद तक यहां ताकत लगाता है और उनकी रणनीति कितनी कारगर होगी, जीत हार उस पर निर्भर करेगी।

