मोहनगढ़ क्षेत्र का दौरा:केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कसा तंज, कहा; होटल सरकार को सबक सिखाएगी जनता,केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी का फतेहगढ़ और मोहनगढ़ क्षेत्र का दौरा

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
आगामी पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर केंद्रीय कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण राज्यमंत्री तथा स्थानीय सांसद कैलाश चौधरी ने मंगलवार को जैसलमेर जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के दौरे पर रहे। इस दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने फतेहगढ़ के केसरनाथ मठ में पूजा अर्चना करके अपने चुनाव प्रचार अभियान की शुरूआत की। इस दौरान उनके साथ जिले के कई भाजपा नेता, पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ता एवं जनप्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद रहे। कृषि राज्यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने फतेहगढ़ एवं मोहनगढ़ सहित विभिन्न ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया।

केंद्रीय कृषि राज्यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने कांग्रेस सरकार की विफलता एवं केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं को गिनाते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी को वोट देकर भारी मतों से जिताने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, दीनदयाल उपाध्याय विद्युत योजना, उज्ज्वला योजना, भारतमाला सङक योजना के साथ ही हर घर नल जल योजना सीधे आमजन के कल्याण से जुड़ी हुई है। उन्होंने राज्य की गहलोत सरकार पर विकास कार्यों में रोड़े अटकाने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि यह होटलों की सरकार है।

जिन्हें जनता इस पंचायत चुनाव में मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सतत प्रवास व संवाद के जरिए गांव व आम आदमी तक पहुंच रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत गांव, गरीब, किसान की आत्मनिर्भरता का माध्यम बनेगी। इससे निश्चित रूप से जिलाप्रमुख और ज्यादातर प्रधान भाजपा के ही बनेंगे।

