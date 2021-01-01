पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाहिल मौलवी:तीन मासूम बच्चों को 158 सैकंड में 53 थप्पड़ मारे,आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जैसलमेर15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौलवी ने ही बनाया था वीडियो, अभिभावकों ने रिपोर्ट नहीं दी, पुलिस ने ही दर्ज किया मामला

सुबह पढ़ाए गए पाठ को याद नहीं रखने पर एक मौलवी ने तीन मासूम बच्चों की इस कदर पिटाई कर दी कि हर कोई देखने वाला अपने गुस्से को रोक नहीं पाया। हम बात कर रहे हैं एक बेरहम मौलवी की, जिसने मदरसे में तीन बच्चों की जबरदस्त पिटाई की और खुद ने ही इसका वीडियो बनवाया। वीडियो वायरल हो गया।

जिस किसी ने इस वीडियो को देखा तो आक्राेशित हाे गया। तीनों मासूम गिड़गिड़ाते रहे, रोते रहे, चीखते रहे लेकिन मौलवी को दया नहीं आया, उसने रुकने का नाम ही नहीं लिया। एक बच्चे ने भागने की कोशिश की तो मौलवी फिर से उसे पकड़ ले आया और दनादन थप्पड़ मुक्के मारने शुरू कर दिए। दो दिन पहले मौलवी द्वारा बच्चों के साथ मारपीट करने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ। पुलिस ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पड़ताल शुरू की तो यह वीडियो फैजाना गरीब नवाज मदरसा सत्याया का निकला। वीडियो में नजर आने वाले वाला मौलवी अब्दुल अजीज पुत्र गुलाम रसूल इसी मदरसे में तैनात है। पुलिस की जांच के बाद जब पुलिस मौलवी को गिरफ्तार करने पहुंची तो मौलवी ने अपना फोन स्विच ऑफ कर दिया। शुक्रवार को मौलवी भागने की फिराक में सत्याया बस स्टैंड पर खड़ा था तभी पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्त में ले लिया।

घंटियाली मदरसे में भी बच्चों को पीटता था,इसलिए उसे हटा दिया
जानकारी के अनुसार मौलवी अब्दुल सत्याया से पहले घंटियाली मदरसा में तैनात था। सूत्रों के अनुसार घंटयाली में भी इस मौलवी की यही शिकायत थी कि बच्चों के साथ मारपीट करता था। इसी वजह से उसे वहां से हटा दिया गया था। पुलिस इस ऐंगल से भी मामले की जांच करने में जुटी हुई है।

158 सैकंड के वीडियो में तीन बच्चों को पीटता रहा मौलवी
मौलवी ने शुरुआत के 20 सैकंड तक बच्चों से बात की और उसके बाद पीटना शुरू कर दिया। वायरल वीडियो के अनुसार 158 सैकंड तक मौलवी का हाथ रुका नहीं उसने इस दौरान 53 थप्पड़ मुक्के बारी बारी से तीनों मासूम बच्चों को मारे।

फैजाना गरीब नवाज मदरसा सत्याया के मौलवी अब्दुल अजीज की मासूमों के साथ घिनौनी करतूत

इस मामले में पुलिस ने गहन पड़ताल की और मामले का खुलासा करने के बाद बच्चों के अभिभावकों को मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने की बात कही लेकिन उन्होंने मना कर दिया। इस पर पुलिस ने अपनी ओर से इस संबंध में धारा 75 जेजे एक्ट तथा आईटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

खुद ने ही बनवाया वीडियो
वायरल वीडियो में साफ नजर आ रहा है कि मौलवी अब्दुल अजीज ने ही वीडियो बनवाया है। बच्चों को मारते समय वह वीडियो बनाने वाले को यह कहता दिखाई दे रहा है कि वीडियो अच्छे से बनाना। दूसरी तरफ वीडियो बनाने के चक्कर में मौलवी ने बच्चों को दनादन थप्पड़े मारी और उनके गिड़गिड़ाने के बावजूद नहीं रुका।

मौलवी द्वारा मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हमने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लिया और सभी थानाधिकारियों को पड़ताल के लिए निर्देश दिए। शुक्रवार को इस मामले में सफलता मिली और यह वीडियो सत्याया स्थित मदरसे का होना पाया गया। मौलवी ने अपना फोन स्विच ऑफ कर फरार हो गया था। जिसे शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
डॉ. अजयसिंह, एसपी, जैसलमेर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser