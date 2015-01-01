पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विजय दिवस:सीमाजन कल्याण समिति की और से विजय दिवस पर आज होगी दीपमाला

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीमाजन कल्याण समिति द्वारा 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान सेना को घुटने टेकने के लिए मजबूर करने वाली भारतीय सेना के अदम्य साहस को चिरस्थाई बनाए रखने के लिए स्थानीय विजय स्तंभ पर 16 दिसंबर शाम 5.30 बजे अमर जवानों की याद में दीप माला का आयोजन करेगी।

जिला मंत्री शरद व्यास ने बताया कि सीमाजन कल्याण समिति लोंगेवाला युद्ध विजय के स्वर्ण जयंती वर्ष समारोह की श्रृंखला में 16 दिसंबर को जैसलमेर नगर सहित रामगढ़, फतेहगढ़ और म्याजलार तहसील मुख्यालयों पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर विजय दिवस उत्सव मनाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें