ट्राइब्स इंडिया:जैसलमेर एयरपोर्ट पर ट्राइब्स इंडिया खोलेगा अपने आउटलेट

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जनजातीय कार्य मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक श्रीनिवास शाके द्वारा जैसलमेर सिविल एयरपोर्ट पर ट्राइब्स इंडिया के आउटलेट खोलने के संबंध में हवाई अड्डा निदेशक बीएस मीणा के साथ मुलाकात की। बैठक में श्रीनिवास ने ट्राई फेड की गतिविधियां पर प्रकाश डाला और बताया कि देशभर के आदिवासी कलाकारों द्वारा निर्मित हस्तकला उत्पादों के विपणन में ट्राई पैड महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा कर रहा है।

इस संदर्भ में ट्राई फेड द्वारा देशभर में 120 शोरूम ट्राइब्स इंडिया के नाम से खोले गए हैं। जैसलमेर सिविल हवाई अड्डा सुरक्षा एवं पर्यटन की दृष्टि से एक महत्वपूर्ण स्थान रखता है। उन्होंने जैसलमेर आने वाले पर्यटकों एवं अन्य गणमान्य नागरिकों के आकर्षण के लिए और जनजातीय कलाकारों के रोजगार के अवसरों में वृद्धि करने के उद्देश्य से जैसलमेर हवाई अड्डे पर ट्राइब्स इंडिया के शोरूम खोलने की संभावनाओं पर चर्चा की। बैठक में बीएस मीणा ने पूर्ण सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया। क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक एवं महावीर प्रसाद छीपा लेखा अधिकारी की ओर से यथासंभव ट्राइब्स इंडिया आउटलेट खोलने के प्रयास का आश्वासन दिया।

